WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (CORRECTION)

VSP News Release-Incident

CORRECTION IN RED

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: July 29, 2022 @ 0344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 362 River Street N. Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Justin Wallace

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.

Vermont State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen. Investigation revealed that Justin Wallace was in possession of the stolen property.

Wallace was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th 2022 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes