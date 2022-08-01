Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,341 in the last 365 days.

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (CORRECTION)

VSP News Release-Incident
CORRECTION IN RED

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: July 29, 2022 @ 0344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 362 River Street N. Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Justin Wallace                                                  

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.

 

Vermont State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen. Investigation revealed that Justin Wallace was in possession of the stolen property.  

 

Wallace was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th 2022 at 0800 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

You just read:

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (CORRECTION)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.