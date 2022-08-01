MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 200 Block of Madison Street, Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the 200 block of Madison Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:00 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Other officers were canvassing the area when information was obtained that a white sedan occupied with three armed suspects were seen hiding weapons. A responding officer located the vehicle and followed the vehicle to the intersection of 2nd Street and Madison Street, Northwest, where the occupants fled from the vehicle. The officer observed one of the suspects armed with a handgun and then the officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The other two occupants fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.