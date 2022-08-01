Secretary Blinken’s Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al-Busaidi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi. The Secretary expressed his gratitude for Oman’s support securing the recent furlough of Morad Tabhaz, a U.S. citizen unjustly detained in Iran, and for Oman’s extensive coordination on issues related to Iran and regional stability. The Secretary also welcomed the important role of Oman in helping to secure the truce in Yemen and noted he looked forward to hosting the Foreign Minister in Washington soon.