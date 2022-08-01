Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi to reiterate the importance of the Yemeni Government’s support for extending the UN-led truce to ease suffering, expand tangible benefits for Yemenis, and build toward a permanent ceasefire and a more comprehensive, inclusive political process.  He noted that the truce provides the best opportunity for peace that Yemenis have had in years and reaffirmed President Biden’s strong support for the Presidential Leadership Council, welcoming the leadership the Council has demonstrated thus far on the truce.  Secretary Blinken also expressed the United States’ desire to continue broader bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Yemen Government.

