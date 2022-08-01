AdCreative.ai, The World’s First AI Ad Designer, Announces Partnership with Getty Images (iStock)

AdCreative.ai is the one and only self-service platform that uses Artificial Intelligence to generate unique ad creatives for businesses and advertisers.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdCreative.ai is pleased to announce it is partnering with iStock by Getty Images, a move that will give businesses and advertisers a chance to turn premium stock images into data backed ad banners focused on conversions. Available in over 44 countries and used by over 30,000 advertisers, AdCreative.ai is the only self-service platform in the world that designs unique ad creatives by means of Artificial Intelligence.Tufan Gok, co-founder and CEO of Adcreative.ai, explains that the platform is so popular because not only does their artificial intelligence generate creatives that convert, it also saves businesses time and money. It’s simple to use. After uploading their logo and selecting their brand colors, users determine what they want to create the ads for, then, within mere seconds, the AI generates the required conversion-focused ad creatives.“It’s like having a graphic designer who is trained to design ad creatives that can make sales,” says Gok. “It can be integrated with Google, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms and is super scalable, with the ability to create as many creatives as you need.”And now that the company is partnered with Getty Images, Gok says that the advertising landscape is about to become even more exciting.“Getty Images is hands down the biggest and best paid stock image platform online, and now their images are available to our AdCreative.ai users. The addition of millions of high-quality images will unquestionably enhance the overall quality of the ads generated. Anyone currently looking through different platforms to find the best images for their creatives can now find everything they need on just one platform. It’s exciting news indeed for our advertisers!”For more information, please visit the website at www.AdCreative.ai About the CompanyCEO & Co-Founder of AdCreative.ai, Tufan Gok is an engineer and a true marketing enthusiast who runs one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in Paris called GrowthYouNeed. AdCreative.ai, which took two years to develop, is the only platform with Artificial Intelligence that designs unique ad creatives for businesses within seconds. Available in over 44 countries and used by over 30,000 advertisers, the platform is considered as an “Innovative Company” by the French Government, putting most of its income into research and development.