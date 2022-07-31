Submit Release
August fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

 

Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 17,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in August. All stocked fish are rainbow trout unless otherwise specified in the comments section. Beat the summer heat by fishing early in the morning and and later in the evening when temperatures are cooler and the fish are more active. 

 

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Comments
Henrys Fork Aug 1-5 2,500  
Mill Pond Aug 1-5 250  
North Fork Big Lost River Aug 1-5 750 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Star Hope Creek Aug 1-5 750 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Henrys Fork Aug 8-12 1,250  
Snake River Aug 8-12 1,200 Stocked at Tourist Park and Johns Hole
East Fork Big Lost River Aug 8-12 800  
Wildhorse Creek Aug 8-12 1,000  
Birch Creek Aug 8-12 2,000  
Trail Creek Pond Aug 8-12 400  
Henrys Fork Aug 15-19 2,500  
Mill Pond Aug 15-19 250  
Teton River Aug 15-19 1,000 Stocked at Old Dam Site
Snake River Aug 22-26 1,200 Stocked at Tourist Park and Johns Hole
Horseshoe Lake Aug 22-26 1,000  
Trail Creek Pond Aug 22-26 400  

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many alpine lakes have also been stocked and are great locations to beat the summer heat and get away from the crowds. Find out more about fishing the high country on our Alpine Lakes page

 

 

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

