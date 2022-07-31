Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market. Technological advancements in LAMP instruments, increased healthcare spending, and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure are driving the market growth in North America

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$120.4 Mn by 2028, growing at a moderate CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2028. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is valued at a market size of US$98.6 Mn. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification eliminates the need for multiple thermo-cycling steps involved in the expensive PCR DNA amplification method, thereby reducing test costs while increasing assay efficiency and quality at the same time. This ensures growth for the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market.



Loop-mediated isothermal amplification is a nucleic acid-based point-of-care diagnostic platform that requires fingerpick volumes of cell lysis, nucleic acid extraction, and purification reagents prior to amplification. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification is accepted as a reliable and robust isothermal amplification technique used for the detection of pathogens in patient samples. With advancements and improvements made to the amplification technology, loop-mediated isothermal amplification is gaining traction as an alternative to the traditional PCR method in the global market. Moreover, swift diagnosis of chronic diseases is also surging the demand for loop-mediated isothermal amplification techniques.

With rising number of research publications using loop-mediated isothermal amplification, application of the same in various fields has also increased. Significant improvements in Amplicon detection also contributes to the market growth. Real-time monitoring of loop-mediated isothermal amplification Amplicon now utilizes optical, electrical, electrochemical, and pH-sensing mechanisms. With these advancements in amplification technology, loop-mediated isothermal amplification market has been witnessing constant growth.

“Growing application of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in multiple fields like food and beverage, bio-medicine, environmental science, and others will stimulate the global sales of loop-mediated isothermal amplification for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5532

Key Takeaways:



Rapid diagnosis of chronic diseases and improvements in Amplicon detection is expected to drive the market.

Demand of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in China to witness a surge over the forecast period.

The U.S. loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will experience significant growth propelled by adoption of microfluidic technology.

By product, kits and reagents segment to account for 83.2% of market share during 2022.

Based on technology, microfluidic segment will be popular for the forecast period.

Lack of versatility and absence of an internal PCR inhibition control limits market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Jena Bioscience GmbH, HiberGene Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Mast Group Ltd., Excellgen, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V, NIPPON GENE CO., LTD, New England Biolabs, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others are some of the major players in the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major organizations in the market are employing various tactics to expand their product portfolio as well as to increase their regional dominance. These businesses are focused on using aggressive pricing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some global market players are investing in research and development agreements to increase product development, adopting distribution & licensing agreements with regional players, and establishment of network of distribution and marketing agreements to ensure availability of products to different end-users globally.

Key Segments of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Industry Survey

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Product:

Instruments

Incubation Systems

Turbidimeters

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

Fluorescence Measuring Systems

Kits & Reagents

DNA Polymerase

Primer Mix

DNA Polymerase & Primer Mix

Dyes

Other Reagents





Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Technology:

Microfluidic Technology

Advanced Infrared Optical Technology

Modern Microsystem Technology





Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Application:

Diagnostic Purposes

Research Purposes

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers





Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Region:

North America Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Latin America Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Europe Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

East Asia Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

South Asia & Pacific Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5532

Regional Analysis

According to the latest FMI reports, North America and the U.S. loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will witness significant growth in the market for the assessment period. Investments in the healthcare sector, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure as well as rising healthcare expenditure coupled with technological advancements in LAMP instruments are expected to fuel the market growth in North America.

Moreover, high incidences of chronic diseases along with the presence of key players in the U.S. also contribute to the market growth in this region. The growing awareness of chronic diseases, high prevalence of malaria and other pandemic diseases drives the demand for prompt diagnosis in the country. Added to this, the rising adoption of microfluidic technology over conventional techniques are driving the market expansion in the U.S

The LAMP market in China is expected to record impressive development during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for cost-effective diagnostics, a less rigid regulatory environment, and the presence of a massive population base. Additionally, increasing government initiatives for research purposes and the development of LAMP techniques are propelling the market growth in China.

Category Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, based on product, kits & reagents are predicted to account for 83.2% share of the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market in 2022. Owing to the overall use of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in testing, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits and reagents have witnessed a rapid growth in popularity in recent years.

Several loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits & reagents have been developed over the years for simultaneous detection of pathogens in biological samples and food products.

Moreover, market players are collaborating to improve the sale of DNA polymerase and other loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits & reagents in all regions with the expectation of gaining maximum revenue share in the market. All these factors promote the growth of this particular loop-mediated isothermal amplification market segment.

Based on technology, microfluidic technology segment has gained traction over the years. The technology has been used to diagnose a variety of diseases, including malaria and tuberculosis. Advance fluidic components such as reaction chambers, micro-valves, micro-pumps, and micro-dispensers can be integrated with Lab-on-chip-based loop-mediated isothermal amplification assays to provide both micros as well as Nano droplet-size samples for multiplexing and high-throughput analysis. These properties along with others drive market growth of this segment.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5532

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Regulatory Landscape

3.4. Key Product USP & Features

3.5. Product Adoption Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

4. Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2028

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2013-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2028

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Read More TOC

More Insights into the Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product (instruments (incubation systems, turbidimeters, agarose gel electrophoresis, fluorescence measuring systems), kits & reagents (DNA polymerase, primer mix, DNA polymerase and primer mix, dyes, other reagents)), technology (microfluidic technology , advanced infrared optical technology, modern microsystem technology), application (diagnostic purposes, research purposes), end user (hospital laboratories, research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers) and region.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Whole Genome Amplification Market Forecast: As demand of whole genome amplification (WGA) in forensics and in the study of genetic disorders is on the rise, whole genome amplification market valuation is expected surpass US$ 5087.40 Mn by the end of 2031

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA) market Value: Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA) allows in-vitro nucleic acid amplification using isothermal technique. Nucleic acids being the encoding information in all living forms, used in detecting hereditary diseases, cancers and pathogens

Sialendoscopes Market Outlook: The Sialendoscopes market is expected to improve with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032. The overall market demand is generating total revenue of US$ 169.2 Million in 2022 is predicted to reach US$ 307.9 Million by the end of year 2032

Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market Share: The sales of tibial neuromodulation devices are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Veterinary Injectable Devices Market Size: The veterinary injectable devices market is poised to witness a CAGR of 2.3% during the years 2022 to 2032. Over this projection period the veterinary injectable devices market share is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ Billion by improving from the current valuation of US$ 856.2 Million in this year 2022

Scoliosis Management Market Sales: The scoliosis management market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2,942.8 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 4,489.0 Mn by 2032

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Trends: The global intracranial aneurysm market is set to flourish in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2032, while it holds a market value of USD 1.2 Billion in 2022

Revision Knee Replacement Market Growth: The revision knee replacement market is likely to rise to US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. The revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach US$ 2 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032

Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Analysis: The global knotless tissue control devices market is projected to secure a market value worth US$ 672.6 Million by 2032. In 2022, the market is projected at US$ 465.6 Million

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes Market Type: The reverse transcriptase enzymes market size is anticipated to rise to US$ 335.0 Million in 2022. The reverse transcriptase enzymes market is likely to reach US$ 481.8 Million with a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 6-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/loop-mediated-isothermal-amplification-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs