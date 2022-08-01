Association of US Diaspora Afrobeats Artists (AUSDAA) Defines Origin of Term “Afrobeats”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of US Diaspora Afrobeats Artists (AUSDAA) today took the opportunity to publicize an accurate definition of the term “Afrobeats,” which has been the subject of some misunderstanding in the music industry. AUSDAA strives to empower creatives and listeners through education. Afrobeats is musical style rich in culture, reflecting the origin of the musical form as both children of the soil and proliferators of the sound.
“As an organization, we commend the Academy for swiftly correcting what we believe to be an honest mistake due to lack of information,” said a spokesperson for AUSDAA.
Afrobeats is West Africa’s take on Hiphop, Dancehall/Reggae, R&B/Soul, Folk, Pop, and Fuji music with roots originating in Nigeria and Ghana. While the previously mentioned list can be considered core elements, the genre proves limitless in the fusion of many other genres. The Afrobeats inspiration and influence continues to be felt across the globe and is said to be one of the fastest growing music genres having grown to meteoric popularity over the past 10 years.
It is worth noting that the genre is not a spinoff of Afrobeat (sans S), but all who affiliate with the genre pay deep homage to the founding father Fela Kuti for his bravery, uniqueness and talent.
AUSDAA stands with and supports any organization working to push the genre/culture forward. Afrobeats to the world and beyond!
