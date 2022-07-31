Tuesday Night Pickleball Launches at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
Meet professional pickleball players and learn more about the fastest growing sport in the U.S.
This is a passion project for us and our organization. Tuesday Night Pickleball is a great way to introduce more people to the sport we love – both in person and online. ”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Tuesday Night Pickleball™, a new, made-for-TV showcase launching in the Valley this August. One night, one match and four professional players at a newly-built pickleball stadium called The Orchard at the Scottsdale campus of Jigsaw Health. Plus, each match is decided by fans via online voting.
“This is a passion project for us and our organization,” said Patrick Sullivan, owner of Jigsaw health. “Tuesday Night Pickleball is a great way to introduce more people to the sport we love – both in person and online.”
Starting Aug. 2, Jigsaw Health will host Tuesday Night Pickleball with the top professional pickleball players from across the country. Spectators can buy tickets to watch the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and see world-renowned players in action.
The sport of pickleball has seen a 650% increase in player numbers over the past seven years, according to the USA Pickleball Association, and boasts more than 3.3 million players worldwide. The paddleball sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
The Orchard @ Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale is the premier indoor venue for pickleball events. With seating for 100 people, music, lights, drinks and catered dinner, VIP guests will feel like they’re sitting courtside at a true professional sporting event.
These Tuesday night matches can also be seen online. Each event will be broadcast live at 9pm ET/6pm PT on PPA’s YouTube and Facebook channel. VIP tickets to attend in person are available for purchase now.
The Orchard @ Jigsaw Health will host a total of six (6) Tuesday Night Pickleball events in 2022. The first Tuesday Night Pickleball™ event is scheduled for August 2nd and features Lucy Kovalova, Irina Tereschenko, Catherine Parenteau and Jessie Irvine, all nationally-ranked, all-star players.
Jigsaw Health has been in the Valley for more than 15 years. For more information on Jigsaw Health, visit www.JigsawHealth.com.
