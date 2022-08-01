Ecofit Labs, Inc Launches A Revolutionary Wellness Drink For The Fitness And Wellness Community
Ecofit H2O™ brings together the power of sports and wellness nutrition that hydrates, energizes, and supports your recoveryCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecofit Labs, Inc. is a new beverage company that has just launched its first wellness drink called Ecofit H2O™. This refreshing fitness and wellness water energizes and hydrates the drinker while enhancing their recovery.
According to a product development spokesperson, “We formulated Ecofit H2O™ with the highest quality ingredients to support consumers on their fitness and wellness journey.” Ecofit H2O™ is a gluten-free beverage created with purified water, natural colors, natural flavors and contains zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners, zero % juice, and zero calories. It is also completely safe for diabetics due to its naturally sweetened properties.”
Ecofit H2O™ is a first to market drink and has several functional benefits that separates itself from other sport drinks on the market. In addition to the fitness benefits, Ecofit H2O™ comes in an eco-friendly bottle and contains a clinically proven antioxidant that boost nitric oxide levels, helps reduce inflammation, supports cardiovascular and immune system health. To read more about this research please go to https://drinkecofith2O.com/learn/.
Most sports drinks lead with potassium or sodium as their main electrolyte in their drink. ECOFIT H2O™ leads with magnesium packed electrolytes. Some research indicates that 68% percent of Americans are magnesium deficient, and most athletes need more magnesium to perform at an optimal level.
Tommy Jackson, Co-founder and Executive VP of R&D and Innovation, stated, “To be successful in the highly competitive functional beverage industry, you must introduce healthier and innovative products that consumers want and need. Our terrific beverage scientist was able to combine the power of sports and wellness nutrition into one delicious drink, making Ecofit H2O the perfect drink for athletes, fitness and wellness enthusiast, diabetics, and kids.”
Ecofit H2O™ is an ideal pre-workout and post-workout water to keep the drinkers hydrated and energized. It also contains seven antioxidants that equal ten servings of fruits and vegetables per bottle! This allows drinkers to replenish and get the essential nutrition their body needs.
This beverage is already getting positive reviews from customers, with most of them reporting more energy, endurance, and better recovery from exercise with less muscle soreness. Read what one loyal Ecofit H2O™ customer said " As a senior athlete that still records every workout since 1978 (44 yrs.) and at the age of 70, always looking to find “the edge “, ECOFIT H2O is as real as it gets! After completing 3 NYC Marathons, competing in many Triathlons including Ironman, Men's singles tennis at the National Senior Games as well as the state Senior Games here in Michigan in Track and Field (200m 400m 800m Shot Put) I have tried many combinations of proper and leading hydration drinks and none of them were giving me any “edge” or sustainable hydration. I have just finished my 4th case of ECOFIT H2O, and the impact has been outstanding! I have more energy, much lower muscle fatigue, rapid recovery with decreased soreness after my fitness sessions and the knowledge that other important ingredients are working with my body to maintain peak performance with all my activities. Whether you are an elite athlete, weekend warrior or a senior athlete that greets every day at 3:53 am, ECOFIT H20 is a "must have".
Ecofit H2O™ comes in delicious flavors, including Tropical Berry, Watermelon Lemonade, and Peach Citrus. Moreover, other flavors will be launched soon, including Kiwi Strawberry, Cranberry Grape, and our Black water.
Ecofit H2O™ is specifically designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals aiming to improve their overall fitness and wellness. For a limited time, Ecofit H2O™ is also offering a 10% discount on the first order placed on their website with the coupon code “trustthescience01.”
About Ecofit Labs, Inc
Ecofit Labs is a health and wellness beverage start-up in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the mission to encourage and promote wellness. The company aims to become the leading global wellness beverage brand that provides consumers with great tasting science-backed beverages, that support a healthy lifestyle.
Tommy Jackson
Ecofit Labs Inc
+1 980-347-0034
info@drinkecofith20.com