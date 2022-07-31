World Trade Bridge CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $2.7 Million

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in two enforcement actions that totaled over $2,700,000 in street value.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures, such as these, are a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”

Packages containing 113 pounds of cocaine discovered by CBP officers within a tractor trailer at World Trade Bridge.

The first seizure occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2019 Freightliner trailer manifesting a refrigeration compressor for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of six packages containing 95.63 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,912,710.

The second seizure occurred on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2006 Great Dane trailer manifesting a shipment of charcoal for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 48 packages containing 113.18 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $872,780.

The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $2,785,490.

CBP seized the narcotics and one trailer. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

