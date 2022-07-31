Social Security Fund Rolls Out Online Plaftorm for Employers to Look Up the Payment Advice Numbers for Making Electronic Payments

MACAU, July 31 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to reduce crowd gathering and prevent the spread of virus, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has rolled out an online enquiry platform for employers to look up the payment advice numbers, for the purpose of paying contributions of the obligatory system (long-term employees) and the employment fee for non-resident workers, so that employers can make the relevant payments through electronic channels.

At present, if the employment situation of long-term employees has not changed or if non-resident workers are hired, their employers can make payments through electronic channels by using the relevant payment advice number. Through the FSS’ newly rolled out online enquiry platform (eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Stmt2022Q2?culture=en), employers only need to enter the "Employer Registration Number", then they can look up the payment advice numbers and the amounts payable, for their long-term employees’ contributions, or the employment fee for non-resident workers, and then payment can be made through designated banks’ online banking or the Bank of China’s BOC EXPRESS.

Due to the pandemic, the FSS’ payment deadlines for the second quarter’s arbitrary system contributions, long-term employees’ contributions, employment fee for non-resident workers, and casual workers’ contributions (for May and June) has been extended to August 31. The FSS calls on employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to make more use of the electronic payment channels. If residents need to visit a field office in person, they are suggested to make an appointment in advance through the “Macao One Account”.

For enquiries, residents may visit the FSS’ website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.