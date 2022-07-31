Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI #2, Gross Neg Op, Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                              

STATION: Williston                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: July 31, 2022 at 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Mile Marker 108, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Possession of Cocaine


ACCUSED: Chad Johnson                                              

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Center, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 31, 2022 at approximately 0048 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks was travelling north on I-89 near mile marker 108 in the Town of Georgia when they were nearly struck head on by a vehicle being operated south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic. With the assistance of the Milton Police Department, the vehicle was safely brought to a stop and the operator was identified as Chad Johnson (50) of Montgomery Center, VT. While speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Johnson was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under arrest. Johnson was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine at the time of his arrest. Johnson was subsequently transported to the Saint Albans Barracks for processing. Johnson was later released on citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 23, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, and Possession of Cocaine.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/22 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



