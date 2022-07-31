Williston Barracks/DUI #2, Gross Neg Op, Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 22A2004188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: July 31, 2022 at 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Mile Marker 108, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Possession of Cocaine





ACCUSED: Chad Johnson

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Center, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 31, 2022 at approximately 0048 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks was travelling north on I-89 near mile marker 108 in the Town of Georgia when they were nearly struck head on by a vehicle being operated south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic. With the assistance of the Milton Police Department, the vehicle was safely brought to a stop and the operator was identified as Chad Johnson (50) of Montgomery Center, VT. While speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Johnson was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under arrest. Johnson was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine at the time of his arrest. Johnson was subsequently transported to the Saint Albans Barracks for processing. Johnson was later released on citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 23, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, and Possession of Cocaine.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A





