Saumil Kohli outlines his business, the BiggBang Coworking space in Mohali, following a successful launch

In May 2022, Saumil Kohli, the founder of TimesNext Media group, successfully launched the BiggBang coworking space in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Show-up, Set-up, Co-work, Repeat” — Saumil Kohli

CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2022, Saumil Kohli, the founder of TimesNext Media group, successfully launched the BiggBang coworking space in Mohali, Chandigarh. With a vision of creating a creative and professional office space for entrepreneurs, startups, and even enterprises. This endeavor, 27 minutes from the international airport and connected to the national highway, has proven to be a solution for everyone with connected networking and top-notch amenities.

The TimesNext Media group's founder and crew have worked long hours to establish a place where workers may appreciate and be inspired by their work. Offering 700 seats in the 6-story tower, this venture has everything a business needs meeting rooms, a cafeteria, and a decent setting.

“With dedicated seating and a spaciously creative environment, our top priority was the users' and their safety. For any business or individual, documents and data are critical, and their security is our top priority.” Saumil Kohli.

This networking coworking space offers a variety of booking options, allowing customers to reserve for short-term, long-term, or even individual meetings. Professionals in the industry designed the amenities and equipment with each worker’s unique requirements.

About TimesNext Media Group

The TimesNext Media group was founded in 2019 by Saumil Kohli. Their product portfolio includes the TimesNext online portal, which covers web news about tech startups, NFT, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and a range of genres with sister firms Metatelgraph, Chaintimes, Coinounce, and Telelauncher, as well as the BiggBang Coworking.

The inventive happenings that are expanding the physical world and connecting the virtual ways for creating a better user experience and informing the people about it are the visionary aspect driving all these endeavors.