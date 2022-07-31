St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022 @ approximately 1748 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x5
ACCUSED: Jonathan Fuller
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Rt 2 in Danville. During the course of the motor vehicle stop it was determined that the operator, Jonathan Fuller, was in violation of multiple court ordered conditions. Fuller was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged for lack of $200 bale on an unrelated warrant. Fuller was also issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
