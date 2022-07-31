St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022 @ approximately 1748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x5

ACCUSED: Jonathan Fuller

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Rt 2 in Danville. During the course of the motor vehicle stop it was determined that the operator, Jonathan Fuller, was in violation of multiple court ordered conditions. Fuller was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged for lack of $200 bale on an unrelated warrant. Fuller was also issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819