St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A4005765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher         

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022 @ approximately 1748 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x5

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Fuller                                                 

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Rt 2 in Danville. During the course of the motor vehicle stop it was determined that the operator, Jonathan Fuller, was in violation of multiple court ordered conditions. Fuller was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged for lack of $200 bale on an unrelated warrant. Fuller was also issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/03/2022 @ 0800 hours         

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury 

MUG SHOT: N 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

