Special Presidential Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Amos Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon

Following visits to Paris, Brussels, and Athens to discuss European energy security, Special Presidential Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Amos Hochstein will travel to Beirut July 31 to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis, including the Biden Administration’s commitment to facilitating negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on the maritime boundary. Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy.

