Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Siskiyou County Due to McKinney and Other Fires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the effects of the McKinney Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of almost 2,000 residents. Intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and lightning storms, the McKinney Fire has burned more than 29,500 acres since it began.

Two additional fires in Siskiyou County, the China 2 and Evans fires, have merged and burned more than 300 acres, prompting evacuation warnings for more than 200 residents.

A state of emergency allows for more flexibility in the face of an unfolding crisis, including the suspension of regulatory statutes that may impede the emergency response and recovery efforts. It also helps access federal aid and unlock certain state resources. This proclamation also triggers the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, allowing firefighting resources from other states to assist California crews in battling the fires.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue personnel are working with state, local and federal agencies in response to the fast-moving fire. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.

