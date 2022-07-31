Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss a range of shared security challenges, including the threats posed by Iran and U.S. support for Israel’s security. Secretary Blinken reiterated the administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and democracy. The Secretary also raised the tragic killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the need for accountability.

