Premier Uniforms Acquires JFF Uniforms to Expand Stock and Custom Programs for Casinos and Hotels Nationwide
Premier Uniforms and JFF Uniforms will ensure Clients prompt delivery with over 45 years experience.
This acquisition reflects Premier Uniforms’ long-term growth strategy and vision of ensuring the quality and performance of hospitality uniforms for our national client base,”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Uniforms, a 35 year old family-owned manufacturer of Hotel and Casino uniforms including personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States, today announced its acquisition through an asset purchase of Just For Fun Uniforms DBA JFF Uniforms. For decades, JFF Uniforms has been a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance uniforms for the hospitality industry.
— Neal Weisman
Established in 1976, JFF Uniforms started making clothing on a $200 investment. The company truly was "Just For Fun." Since then, JFF has become a multi-million dollar company providing garments to the top names in the Casino and Movie industries. As a testament to JFF flexibility, it provides uniforms and costumes across several different markets, from casinos, restaurant chains, amusement parks and movie studios, JFF has developed a reputation for quality, affordability and timeliness of delivery.
"While the obvious synergies between the companies make this partnership so exciting, we selected Premier Uniforms as the next custodian of the JFF’s legacy in large part because of the companies' shared histories, values and visions," said Gary Stolz, President of JFF Uniforms. JFF is a second-generation, family-owned business. In addition, their commitment to keep the company name and vision was a very important factor."
Premier Uniforms has a proven track record of integrating and growing the businesses it acquires. As part of the Premier group of product offerings, the JFF brand name will be maintained and Premier Uniforms will continue to provide thoughtfully-designed products, timely delivery and exceptional customer service.
"This acquisition reflects Premier Uniforms’ long-term growth strategy and vision of ensuring the quality and performance of hospitality uniforms for our national client base," said Premier Uniform’s CEO Neal Weisman. "We greatly respect and value JFF’s expertise and reputation as an industry leader. We look forward to a seamless transition as we combine efforts to become a leading international brand focused on custom casino uniforms."
Premier’s asset purchase includes all clients, patterns, designs and support staff headquarters in Huntington Beach, California, where Premier's dedicated corporate sales and management team will continue to drive their day-to-day operations through a network of national sales representatives.
"With the addition of JFF Uniforms, Premier further strengthens its market presence, helping us deliver even more value for our customers and meet the unique needs of our hospitality customers," said Jay Weisman, Vice President of operations. "We're proud to welcome JFF to the Premier family and work together to deliver quality uniforms to the Casino industry."
