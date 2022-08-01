Sajid Hussain:”Pakistan has conquered Pir Chinasi, a tourist destination in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)”

Sajid Hussain:"Pakistan army has conquered Pir Chinasi, a popular tourist destination in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). On 13 July 2022, a barrier was erected to prevent a group of local families from reaching Pir Chinasi."

Andy Vermaut, member of the European Press Federation spoke with Sajid Hussain of the United Kashmir People’s National Party Europe.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sajid Hussain is secretary Information of the United Kashmir People’s National Party Europe Zone. Sajid Hussain is dismayed that the Pakistani army administration has taken over a tourism hotspot in Kashmir. He feels it should be open to everybody, and in an interview with journalist Andy Vermaut, a member of the European Press Federation as well as a human rights defender linked to the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue and the fundamental rights movement Postversa, remembers Sajid Hussain a romantic age in Kashmir when everyone could walk freely in this part of Kashmir. Pakistan army has conquered Pir Chinasi, a popular tourist destination in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). On 13 July 2022, a barrier was erected to prevent a group of local families from reaching Pir Chinasi. Concurrently, a photo of a notice on the fence stating that anybody who leaps the wall would be shot becomes popular on social media. If a fence is constructed near your home and a notice is put there, you will be alerted. How you would respond to the statement "the fence-jumper will be shot" depends on your honor and conscience, says Sajid Hussain. A transcript of an intriguing chat with Sajid Hussain, also known as a human rights advocate in Brussels, the European capital.

Pir Chinasi (sometimes written Peer Chinasi) is a shrine and tourist attraction situated around 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Muzaffrabad, the capital of so-called Azad Kashmir, which is controlled by Pakistan. It is situated above hills at a height of 2,900 meters (9,500 Ft. above sea level). The mountain peak's Ziyarat of the great saint Sayed Hussain Shah Bukhari has brought it widespread renown. This location is also frequented by visitors due to its view of Muzaffarabad and the rural regions around the secret city. On weekends, a considerable number of Muzaffarabad city residents opt to visit Peer Chanasi as well as international tourist attractions. If Muzaffrabad's temperature is close to 40 degrees, the temperature on the summit of Pir Chinsai is between 10 and 20 degrees. Additionally, the region is renowned for paragliding and snow cross jeep rallies. In 1953, the Shrine was constructed. Possibly, this is the site where the saint pondered some 400 years ago. In contrast to typical dome-shaped tombs, Pir Chinasi's turquoise tomb is comprised of three inverted circular discs, one spiraling out of another, and each successive disc, from the top down, is progressively narrower and rests magnificently on a trapezoid.

An extreme example

Sajid Hussain:”In the year 2000, I travelled with my classmates to the popular tourist destination of Pir Chinasi. We reserved a Toyota hiace to go to Pir Chinasi, and what did we discover there? All types of vehicles, including automobiles, pick-up trucks, and even motorcyclists, were ascending the mountain's steep, rocky route, which we saw. At some point, the route got so perilously tight that just a single car could pass.

The environment's openness, greenery, sun, rustling wind, and sometimes a surprise cloud hovering to disturb the quiet of the atmosphere, holy shrine, cattle grazing in terraced meadows, and a light breeze sending divine messages and in particular a feeling of tranquility. Now I hear that paragliders are also soaring over the mountain. Now I can claim that on the summit of Pir Chinasi, vibrancy and tranquility coexisted. When I was there a few elderly men sat silently beside the tomb, while a young guy stood behind a pillar with his hands folded. The visitors expressed their love in a variety of ways, including via prayers and the recitation of the holy Quran by adolescent girls and boys. However, women were prohibited access to the tomb. Every time we've queried a caretaker about the grounds for this 'ban' on women devotees, we've been given a different explanation, ranging from monthly impurity to women's loud sobbing to avoiding the mixing of sexes near the saint's corpse. On the summit of Pir Chinsai, this is, from my perspective, an extreme example of stupidity. The city of Muzaffarabad includes around 50 square kilometers. Observe what has transpired in the name of security in this little city. A stadium was constructed for the public in Gojra, as well as a field in the plate. Approximately 500 kanals of land from Neelam school to the river were acquired by Pakistan Army. First, the roads leading to the river were blocked to the locals in Chehla Bandi. Then, the whole area in front of the fort plate has been taken into custody. There are three or four grounds and sand dunes below, where people used to visit during the summer, but they are now off-limits. Pakistan Army has forcefully conquered Gojra Fort, Airport, and Saryan Top, followed by Sri Kot, and now Peer Chinasi.”

A barrier around a tourist attraction

Sajid Hussain:”Politicians, attorneys, businesspeople, journalists, bureaucracy, and the legal system all seem impotent in the face of this language, which states that anybody who exceeds the predetermined boundaries shall be executed. The presence of two military officials in the Tourism Development Authority violates the United Nations' mission. The planned Tourism Development Authority structure and the 15th amendment in AJK Act 74 in Jammu and Kashmir governed by Pakistan are undesirable. The people of Jammu Kashmir have long requested the reinstatement of the state subject rule of 20 April 1927, as well as opposition to the repeal of the 1930 forest protection act, which safeguards our land and protects our hills and forests. We are natives, so why have they erected a barrier at this tourist attraction? Why will anybody who jumps the fence be shot? Is this attitude of an occupying force on our disputed land aimed at instilling terror in the minds of the populace under the guise of security, or is it a result of an economic motive to seize our tourist destination? Were we not human to them if we were ordinary? This mentality has been manipulating the attitudes of the people for almost six decades.”

Freedom and liberty

Sajid Hussain:”People in the portion of the state of Jammu Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan are protesting load shedding and additional levies on power bills. Pakistan is employing oppressive measures to stifle the voices of the people of PoJK by filing FIRs under the Anti-terrorist act, smearing them as Indian agents, and locking them up. People are protesting against Pakistan's annexation of the Jammu Kashmir state, as they think that Jammu Kashmir has no future with Pakistan. Therefore, we want independence from Pakistan. We have repeatedly pleaded with the international world to recognize and address the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK). UKPNP is worried about human rights violations in Azad Kashmir, notably in the district of Poonch, where people have been deprived of freedom and liberty, cultural rights, and a rise in extremism and terrorism. Banned terrorist groups are also allowed to wander in Azad Kashmir. For many decades, fundamental liberties, including freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, and freedom of assembly, have been restricted and undermined. Pakistan must remove its soldiers and civilians, including loaned officers, in accordance with the armistice agreement and United Nations Security Council resolution approved on August 13, 1948. Therefore, the European Parliament and the United Nations should send a fact-finding mission to Gilgit-Baltistan and PoJK, and request that Pakistan respect human rights, release all political prisoners, and guarantee basic freedoms, including the right to life.”