Debut Virginia novelist sets new fantasy novel in her ancestral hometown of Hampton
Alora Factor: Invasion of the Realm Jumpers by D.L. Williams now available
A magnificently inclusive, culturally rich story of three teenagers destined to save the universe.”WAYNESBORO, VA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waynesboro, Va. — Waynesboro resident Diana Williams releases her first fiction book today. Writing under the pen name “D. L. Williams,” Williams has created a fantasy world steeped in physics-based magic and ancient spiritual practices that’s based in the home of her ancestors, Hampton.
— Andrea Marks-Joseph for Independent Book Review
“I once read that about 81% of people want to write a book and I was certainly one of them,” Williams said. “Well, now I can count myself among those who’ve actually done it. It’s an accomplishment I’m pretty proud of and one I definitely couldn’t have made without a lot of support.”
“Alora Factor: Invasion of the Realm Jumpers” is a young adult science-fiction/fantasy book that tells the story of a Black teenage girl who is the latest female in her family to take on the mantle of social justice and fight for marginalized people using powers originally granted by Yoruba goddess, Oshun. But unlike those who came before her, Alora will have to fight beings from another dimension and maintain this realm’s balance of negative and positive energy all while being the only Factor female to be born in a generation. Fortunately, she has her two best friends beside her, but even with their help, this latest challenge may be too much for a young girl who has just turned thirteen.
“When I was a little girl, my father had to make up bedtime stories about young Black girls doing really cool things because those books simply didn’t exist. And I’m definitely a science-fiction fan, so it only made sense that when it was time for me to make up a story about a young Black girl doing something cool, she was going to be a unique type of superhero,” said Williams about her influence in writing book one of the Alora Factor series.
”The characters are colorful and immensely likable. If you’re a fan of young adult fantasy fiction, I can’t recommend Alora Factor enough,” said Pikasho Deka in a five-star review for Readers’ Favorite, a website devoted to book reviews and awards that is recognized by renowned publishers like Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins.
“A magnificently inclusive, culturally rich story of three teenagers destined to save the universe,” said Andrea Marks-Joseph for Independent Book Review, a site that celebrates self-publishers. IBR will feature Alora Factor on its website later this summer.
Alora Factor is available with additional perks on Indiegogo until September 12. You can also purchase the hardback, paperback and e-book at dianalwilliams.com. Currently, only the paperback is available at other online resellers and in bookstores. The audio version is in production and will be available in October.
Diana “D. L.” Williams is an independent author, wife, and mother. She publishes her books through her company, Williams Multimedia, which is dedicated to helping media organizations reach and authentically engage their audiences.
