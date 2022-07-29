Person of Interest Sought in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1200 Block of Faraday Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the 1200 block of Faraday Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle, described as a 2014 Silver Mazda, last seen bearing DC tags FX2166, and a person of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.