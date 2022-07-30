Craft Beer Market Worth $186,590 Million by 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Craft Beer Market

Craft Beer Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Age Group : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for various traditional beers, which includes craft beer as well. Craft beer is one of the main types of beer which is processed with a traditional or non-mechanized procedure by small breweries. The American Brewer Association (ABA) defines craft brewery as ‘small’, ‘independent’ and ‘traditional’. The Annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less, refers to small craft brewery. Whereas in independent craft brewery, less than 25% of craft brewery is owned and controlled by a beverage alcohol industry member.

The global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer. In recent years, craft beer has become available in microbrewery formats.

The surge in demand for more beer styles coupled with increase in per capita income among the target customers has triggered the demand for craft beer in some of the key beer consuming regions. Craft beer is typically more expensive than standard lager beers. As a result, consumers with higher income are the prime customers for the global craft beer market. Higher incomes not only stimulates an increase in the demand for more expensive products but also stimulates the demand for more variety. It is thus, not surprising that the craft beer market expanded as incomes increased substantially in industrialized countries in the decades.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6032

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The advent of CAMRA inspired similar organizations in other countries, such as PINT in the Netherlands and Humulus Lupulus in Spain.

The global craft beer market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, age group, and region. The distribution channel is segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. By age group it is 20-35 years old, 40 – 54 years old and 55 years and above.

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6032

The key players profiled for the craft beer market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

Key Findings of The Craft Beer Market:

In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

Similar Reports:

Global India Pale Ale Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-pale-ale-market

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-wines-and-spirits-market

Black Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/black-beer-market-A08748

Cold Pressed Carrot Juice Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-pressed-carrot-juice-market-A07471

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research