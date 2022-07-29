Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Meal Replacements
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Due to the potential for microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii

Company Name:
Lyons Magnus LLC
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Lyons, Pirq, Glucerna, various

Product Description:

Product Description

Nutritional and beverage products

Company Announcement

FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are:

Brand

Description

UPC Carton

UPC Case (if sold in cases)

Lot Code

Best By Date

Lyons Ready Care Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100466 10045796100463 4512 12/30/2022
5512 12/31/2022
5902 11/1/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 045796100442 10045796100449 0012 11/6/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100497 10045796100494 1412 2/15/2023
6312 2/10/2023
9312 2/13/2023
9902 1/4/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100503 10045796100500 8212 2/2/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100459 10045796100456 3512 12/29/2022
4512 12/30/2022
7902 11/3/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100916 10045796100913 5312 2/9/2023
6312 2/10/2023
6512 3/2/2023
7512 3/3/2023
8512 3/4/2023
8902 1/3/2023
9902 1/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 045796100435 10045796100432 3712 1/18/2023
5212 12/1/2022
5712 1/20/2023
8512 1/3/2023
8902 11/4/2022
4712 1/19/2023
9902 11/5/2022
Lyons Barista Style Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101654 10045796101651 2012 1/7/2023
3012 1/8/2023
3712 3/19/2023
4012 1/9/2023
5712 3/21/2023
5012 1/10/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101791 10045796101798 1612 3/7/2023
2612 3/8/2023
2712 3/18/2023
3612 3/9/2023
8412 2/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101807 10045796101804 0612 3/6/2023
2212 1/27/2023
3212 1/28/2023
4212 1/29/2023
6412 2/20/2023
7412 2/21/2023
Pirq Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008065 857690008164 5412 5/25/2023
6412 5/26/2023
7412 5/27/2023
8012 4/18/2023
9012 4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008089 857690008140 8412 7/27/2023
9412 7/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008041 857690008157 3412 5/23/2023
4412 5/24/2023
5012 4/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008065 857690008294 9012 4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008089 857690008270 8412 7/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008041 857690008287 4412 5/24/2023
6012 4/16/2023
7012 4/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008300 857690008331 4412 7/23/2023
5412 7/24/2023
7012 6/16/2023
8012 6/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008300 857690008317 7012 6/16/2023
Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club) Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685656 70074685649 400254X00 8/1/2023
400264X00 8/1/2023
400274X00 8/1/2023
410364X00 9/1/2023
Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685670 70074685663 400244X00 8/1/2023
410354X00 9/1/2023
Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons 70074685632 70074685625 400194X00 8/1/2023
400204X00 8/1/2023
400214X00 8/1/2023
400224X00 8/1/2023
400234X00 8/1/2023
410294X00 9/1/2023
410304X00 9/1/2023
410314X00 9/1/2023
410334X00 9/1/2023
410344X00 9/1/2023
Aloha Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096112355 10842096142359 8312 7/12/2023
9312 7/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096112379 10842096142373 7312 7/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096112348 10842096142342 7312 7/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096112386 10842096142380 0412 7/19/2023
9312 7/18/2023
Intelligentsia ColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons		 800222000969 10800222000966 9212 12/7/2022
Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons		 800222000976 10800222000980 7112 1/4/2023
8112 1/5/2023
Kate Farms Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons		 851823006904 851823006904 2512 6/1/2023
3512 6/2/2023
4512 6/3/2023
5512 6/4/2023
6512 6/5/2023
Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)		 190646630058 10190646630055 112 4/20/2023
1112 4/21/2023
2902 4/2/2023
3902 4/3/2023
4902 4/4/2023
6112 4/26/2023
9012 4/19/2023
Premier Protein Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons		 643843714477 643843714200 2412/2142BT 7/20/2023
3412/2143BT 7/21/2023
4612/2164BT 8/11/2023
5612/2165BT 8/12/2023
66122166BT 8/13/2023
Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843715351 643843718642 0012/2100BT 6/8/2023
1012/2101BT 6/9/2023
1212/2121BT 6/29/2023
1612/2161BT 8/8/2023
2012/2102BT 6/10/2023
2212/2122BT 6/30/2023
3012/2103BT 6/11/2023
4012/2104BT 6/12/2023
Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843715344 643843718581 9712/2179BT 8/26/2023
Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 643843713944 0612/2160BT 8/7/2023
4902/2094BT 6/2/2023
9512/2159BT 8/6/2023
Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 643843714736 4902/2094BT 6/2/2023
5902/2095BT 6/3/2023
6902/2096BT 6/4/2023
7902/2097BT 6/5/2023
8902/2098BT 6/6/2023
Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons		 643843716686 643843716662 3212/2123BT 7/1/2023
4212/2124BT 7/2/2023
5212/2125BT 7/3/2023
62122126BT 7/4/2023
7212/2127BT 7/5/2023
Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843716655 643843718567 8212/2128BT 7/6/2023
Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 643843720461 5902/2095BT 6/3/2023
MRE Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573893 10810044573968 2112 4/22/2023
3112 4/23/2023
9612 6/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573916 10810044573944 3112 4/23/2023
4112 4/24/2023
5112 4/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573923 10810044573937 1112 4/21/2023
2112 4/22/2023
7612 6/16/2023
8612 6/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573909 10810044573951 0112 4/20/2023
1112 4/21/2023
6612 6/15/2023
7612 6/16/2023
Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006878 10855186006875 3312 12/9/2022
4312 12/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006892 10855186006892 4312 12/10/2022
5312 12/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006892 10855186006892 6312 12/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006861 855186006861 0412 12/16/2022
1412 12/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons		 855156306847 10855186006844 2312 12/8/2022
3312 12/9/2022
Imperial Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 074865927307 10074865927304 2312 2/6/2023
3312 2/7/2023
7112 1/22/2023
8112 1/23/2023
8612 3/14/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 0734730556147 10734730556144 5512 12/31/2022
5902 11/1/2022
6902 11/2/2022
7212 12/3/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 074865945493 10074865945490 0012 11/6/2022
2212 11/28/2022
3212 11/29/2022
4212 11/30/2022
5712 1/20/2023
6712 1/21/2023
9902 11/5/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 0734730310749 10734730310746 1902 12/27/2022
1312 2/5/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 074865927321 10074865927328 0012 1/5/2023
1412 2/15/2023
9512 3/5/2023
9902 1/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 0734730556154 10734730556151 2512 12/28/2022
3512 12/29/2022
6902 11/2/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 074865945509 10074865945506 4212 11/30/2022
6212 12/2/2022

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus’ expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Lyons Recall Support Center
1-800-627-0557