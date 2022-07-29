COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Meal Replacements
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Due to the potential for microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii
- Company Name:
- Lyons Magnus LLC
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Lyons, Pirq, Glucerna, various
- Product Description:
Product Description
Nutritional and beverage products
Company Announcement
FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.
Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled products are:
Brand
Description
UPC Carton
UPC Case (if sold in cases)
Lot Code
Best By Date
|Lyons Ready Care
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100466
|10045796100463
|4512
|12/30/2022
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100442
|10045796100449
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100497
|10045796100494
|1412
|2/15/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|9312
|2/13/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100503
|10045796100500
|8212
|2/2/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100459
|10045796100456
|3512
|12/29/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|7902
|11/3/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100916
|10045796100913
|5312
|2/9/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|6512
|3/2/2023
|7512
|3/3/2023
|8512
|3/4/2023
|8902
|1/3/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100435
|10045796100432
|3712
|1/18/2023
|5212
|12/1/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|8512
|1/3/2023
|8902
|11/4/2022
|4712
|1/19/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Lyons Barista Style
|Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101654
|10045796101651
|2012
|1/7/2023
|3012
|1/8/2023
|3712
|3/19/2023
|4012
|1/9/2023
|5712
|3/21/2023
|5012
|1/10/2023
|Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101791
|10045796101798
|1612
|3/7/2023
|2612
|3/8/2023
|2712
|3/18/2023
|3612
|3/9/2023
|8412
|2/22/2023
|Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101807
|10045796101804
|0612
|3/6/2023
|2212
|1/27/2023
|3212
|1/28/2023
|4212
|1/29/2023
|6412
|2/20/2023
|7412
|2/21/2023
|Pirq
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008164
|5412
|5/25/2023
|6412
|5/26/2023
|7412
|5/27/2023
|8012
|4/18/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008140
|8412
|7/27/2023
|9412
|7/28/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008157
|3412
|5/23/2023
|4412
|5/24/2023
|5012
|4/15/2023
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008294
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008270
|8412
|7/27/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008287
|4412
|5/24/2023
|6012
|4/16/2023
|7012
|4/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008331
|4412
|7/23/2023
|5412
|7/24/2023
|7012
|6/16/2023
|8012
|6/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008317
|7012
|6/16/2023
|Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
|Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685656
|70074685649
|400254X00
|8/1/2023
|400264X00
|8/1/2023
|400274X00
|8/1/2023
|410364X00
|9/1/2023
|Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685670
|70074685663
|400244X00
|8/1/2023
|410354X00
|9/1/2023
|Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685632
|70074685625
|400194X00
|8/1/2023
|400204X00
|8/1/2023
|400214X00
|8/1/2023
|400224X00
|8/1/2023
|400234X00
|8/1/2023
|410294X00
|9/1/2023
|410304X00
|9/1/2023
|410314X00
|9/1/2023
|410334X00
|9/1/2023
|410344X00
|9/1/2023
|Aloha
|Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112355
|10842096142359
|8312
|7/12/2023
|9312
|7/13/2023
|Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112379
|10842096142373
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112348
|10842096142342
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112386
|10842096142380
|0412
|7/19/2023
|9312
|7/18/2023
|Intelligentsia
|ColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000969
|10800222000966
|9212
|12/7/2022
|Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000976
|10800222000980
|7112
|1/4/2023
|8112
|1/5/2023
|Kate Farms
|Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006904
|851823006904
|2512
|6/1/2023
|3512
|6/2/2023
|4512
|6/3/2023
|5512
|6/4/2023
|6512
|6/5/2023
|Oatly
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)
|190646630058
|10190646630055
|112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2902
|4/2/2023
|3902
|4/3/2023
|4902
|4/4/2023
|6112
|4/26/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Premier Protein
|Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714477
|643843714200
|2412/2142BT
|7/20/2023
|3412/2143BT
|7/21/2023
|4612/2164BT
|8/11/2023
|5612/2165BT
|8/12/2023
|66122166BT
|8/13/2023
|Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715351
|643843718642
|0012/2100BT
|6/8/2023
|1012/2101BT
|6/9/2023
|1212/2121BT
|6/29/2023
|1612/2161BT
|8/8/2023
|2012/2102BT
|6/10/2023
|2212/2122BT
|6/30/2023
|3012/2103BT
|6/11/2023
|4012/2104BT
|6/12/2023
|Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715344
|643843718581
|9712/2179BT
|8/26/2023
|Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843713944
|0612/2160BT
|8/7/2023
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|9512/2159BT
|8/6/2023
|Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843714736
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|6902/2096BT
|6/4/2023
|7902/2097BT
|6/5/2023
|8902/2098BT
|6/6/2023
|Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|643843716662
|3212/2123BT
|7/1/2023
|4212/2124BT
|7/2/2023
|5212/2125BT
|7/3/2023
|62122126BT
|7/4/2023
|7212/2127BT
|7/5/2023
|Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843716655
|643843718567
|8212/2128BT
|7/6/2023
|Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843720461
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|MRE
|Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573893
|10810044573968
|2112
|4/22/2023
|3112
|4/23/2023
|9612
|6/18/2023
|Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573916
|10810044573944
|3112
|4/23/2023
|4112
|4/24/2023
|5112
|4/25/2023
|Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573923
|10810044573937
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2112
|4/22/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|8612
|6/17/2023
|Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573909
|10810044573951
|0112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|6612
|6/15/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|Stumptown
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006878
|10855186006875
|3312
|12/9/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|4312
|12/10/2022
|5312
|12/11/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|6312
|12/12/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006861
|855186006861
|0412
|12/16/2022
|1412
|12/17/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855156306847
|10855186006844
|2312
|12/8/2022
|3312
|12/9/2022
|Imperial
|Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927307
|10074865927304
|2312
|2/6/2023
|3312
|2/7/2023
|7112
|1/22/2023
|8112
|1/23/2023
|8612
|3/14/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556147
|10734730556144
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|7212
|12/3/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945493
|10074865945490
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2212
|11/28/2022
|3212
|11/29/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|6712
|1/21/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730310749
|10734730310746
|1902
|12/27/2022
|1312
|2/5/2023
|Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927321
|10074865927328
|0012
|1/5/2023
|1412
|2/15/2023
|9512
|3/5/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556154
|10734730556151
|2512
|12/28/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945509
|10074865945506
|4212
|11/30/2022
|6212
|12/2/2022
About Lyons Magnus
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus’ expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Lyons Recall Support Center
- 1-800-627-0557