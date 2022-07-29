Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,417 in the last 365 days.

Trungnam Group hopes to complete Kỳ Sơn High School in next 30 days

VIETNAM, July 29 -  

NGHỆ AN — Trungnam Group is trying its best to complete Kỳ Sơn High School in Nghệ An Province in 30 days to serve the new school year.

The school, which began construction at the end of 2021, has reached the final stage and completed more than 90 per cent of the construction volume to ensure it is operational for the school in 2022-2023. 

It is located in the western mountains of Nghệ An Province to serve the children of ethnic groups living in the Kỳ Sơn District with modern equipment to fuel the intellectual spirit of generations of students and provide them with the best learning conditions.

Because of its unique location and proximity to the Laos border, travel options are limited, so most students are boarders. The school will serve more than 1,600 students in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, with nearly 1,200 living in.

Spanning 26,000sq.m with more than 40 classrooms, eight function rooms, 122 boarding rooms, 42 dorm rooms, and ancillary facilities such as a multi-purpose house, the school is in the final stages of installing equipment and other facilities.

Nguyễn Tâm Tiến, General Director of Trungnam Group, said: "Construction work was limited in the first three months due to the COVID-19, so things have been touch-and-go for the last seven months. We have exactly one month before the new school year, so we need to be more critical, working day and night to ensure project progress."

The group set up 'Operation 30 Days and Nights,' demonstrating the resolve of all local leaders and especially all employees participating in construction to open the school on time.

Trungnam Group has always made great efforts and determination to have high-quality works, ensuring long-term value, with the spirit of implementing projects quickly and effectively, whether a business project or a social responsibility project.

The group has constructed five high-quality schools with a total education funding of more than VNĐ800 billion, serving 8,000 students across several provinces from the north to south of Việt Nam. — VNS 

 

 

You just read:

Trungnam Group hopes to complete Kỳ Sơn High School in next 30 days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.