Trungnam Group hopes to complete Kỳ Sơn High School in next 30 days

VIETNAM, July 29 -

NGHỆ AN — Trungnam Group is trying its best to complete Kỳ Sơn High School in Nghệ An Province in 30 days to serve the new school year.

The school, which began construction at the end of 2021, has reached the final stage and completed more than 90 per cent of the construction volume to ensure it is operational for the school in 2022-2023.

It is located in the western mountains of Nghệ An Province to serve the children of ethnic groups living in the Kỳ Sơn District with modern equipment to fuel the intellectual spirit of generations of students and provide them with the best learning conditions.

Because of its unique location and proximity to the Laos border, travel options are limited, so most students are boarders. The school will serve more than 1,600 students in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, with nearly 1,200 living in.

Spanning 26,000sq.m with more than 40 classrooms, eight function rooms, 122 boarding rooms, 42 dorm rooms, and ancillary facilities such as a multi-purpose house, the school is in the final stages of installing equipment and other facilities.

Nguyễn Tâm Tiến, General Director of Trungnam Group, said: "Construction work was limited in the first three months due to the COVID-19, so things have been touch-and-go for the last seven months. We have exactly one month before the new school year, so we need to be more critical, working day and night to ensure project progress."

The group set up 'Operation 30 Days and Nights,' demonstrating the resolve of all local leaders and especially all employees participating in construction to open the school on time.

Trungnam Group has always made great efforts and determination to have high-quality works, ensuring long-term value, with the spirit of implementing projects quickly and effectively, whether a business project or a social responsibility project.

The group has constructed five high-quality schools with a total education funding of more than VNĐ800 billion, serving 8,000 students across several provinces from the north to south of Việt Nam. — VNS