PSD NEWS RELEASE: Graduation ceremony held for new class of adult correctional officers

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) today welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. 35 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 22-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

“Each class comes up with their own motto. This class chose Oni Pa’a, which means steadfast, immovable, and determined. I want to congratulate this graduating class and wish them a long and steadfast career as part of the Public Safety corrections team,” said Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections.

BCRC is a 11-week training that includes over 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

The 35 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Oahu Community Correctional Center 12

Women’s Community Correctional Center 8

Halawa Correctional Facility 7

Hawaii Community Correctional Center 5

Kulani Correctional Facility 2

Maui Community Correctional Center 1

Pictures and video from today’s graduation can be found here:https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bumq242isej34mb/AABAixUC_4DLCfSjJ1O1W3dda?dl=0

Pictured in this release: BCRC 22-02 class picture

