DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 -- Fraser Allport announces his new Course on Long term Care and Home Health Care:

"All Knowledge comes from Experience" — Albert Einstein
Prepare now for Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as you Age.
Everybody knows this looming Fact, but few plan for it … while their Health permits.
The cost of Health Care in USA is a major concern for everyone.
Holistic Financial Planning includes Out of Pocket Medical Expenses.
Many of us take care of our parents. I did.
We see the handwriting on the wall for ourselves.
Learn what your Health Insurance Plan and Medicare do not cover … and what You can do about it.
Fraser Allport has developed a Workshop to help you understand the basics of Long Term Care and Home Health Care.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™. Fraser has been in Business 5 Decades. Experience Matters.
Call at Fraser at 386.882.6256 for a no obligation Complimentary Consultation, or easily schedule time to talk with Fraser at :
Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes. Mr. Allport emphasizes holistic planning, integrating all aspects of a person’s finances into his “ Total Money Planning ” system. Fraser Allport’s entire Suite of Services is at www.fraserallport.com
To help you Get Smart with Your Money, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his YouTube Channel. Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel here.
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, you can watch Fraser’s Educational Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as you age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
Social Security is also an integral part of Retirement Planning. Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help his Clients analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help you craft a lasting Estate Plan. When you pass … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at your School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Health Insurance, Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
