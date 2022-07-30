Homicide: 4300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two adult male victims and an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered that one of the adult male victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second adult male victim and the adult female victim were transported to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the second adult male victim was pronounced dead. The adult female victim was admitted in critical condition.

The decedents have been identified as 19-year-old Ronald Brown, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 41-year-old Tijuan Wilson, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.