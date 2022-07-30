Two K-9 Alerts Lead to 138 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized

IMPERIAL, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and two undocumented individuals, in two separate events, accused of smuggling narcotics for further travel into the United States on Thursday.

The first incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when a 2018 Nissan Rouge approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents inspected both the interior and exterior. They discovered multiple vacuumed sealed packages inside the fuel tank, rear quarter panels, three of the four doors and underneath the center console. The contents inside the sealed packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were in possession of 108.5 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $379, 855. They were placed under arrest and held at the checkpoint to be processed accordingly.

The second incident occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m., while El Centro Sector’s Intelligence Unit (SIU) were conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 8. They performed a vehicle stop on a white 2016 Nissan Versa, just off of California State Route 2 exit. A Bureau of Land Management K-9 detection team assisted in the vehicle stop and alerted to the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle’s interior, SIU discovered four clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance located inside a cardboard box inside the trunk. The contents tested positive for methamphetamine weighing approximately 29.9 pounds with an estimated street value of $53,820.

The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calexico Border Patrol station to be processed accordingly.

All individuals involved will be facing federal charges.

The drivers, occupants, vehicle, and narcotics of both incidents were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

