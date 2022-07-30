U.S. Border Patrol Agents assisted in the recovery of a deceased person in desert

SANDERSON, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from Sanderson Station assisted in the recovery of migrant family’s adult daughter out in the desert as they received information from the parents that the daughter was left behind on Wednesday.

On July 27, Border Patrol Agents responded to the request of Terrell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) regarding the daughter of migrant parents who was left behind in the desert. The migrant parents were apprehended after the National Guard encountered them near U.S. Highway 90. Agents and other West Texas law enforcement agencies responded to the request of the migrant parents to locate their child at the last known location. Upon reaching their daughter the agents discovered that she was deceased.

“Big Bend Sector agents as well as other West Texas law enforcement agencies made a huge effort to try and save this person’s life,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “The passing of this young lady is tragic. I would like to stress how dangerous the terrain and weather can be for migrants or anyone in this region.”

