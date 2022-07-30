Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting With the Republic of the Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Kabua and Select Compact Negotiation Delegation Members

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met in Washington today with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Kitlang Kabua and a group of Compact of Free Association negotiation delegation members.  The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed ways to expand and grow the U.S.-Republic of the Marshall Islands bilateral relationship. They discussed progress on the Compact negotiations, the impact of COVID-19 on the Marshallese people and diaspora, and promoting economic growth and stability in the Pacific Island region. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of successfully concluding the Compact negotiations and the strength of united Pacific voices and leadership through international fora such as the Pacific Island Forum.

