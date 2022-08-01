SkyOne Federal Credit Union Announces New CXO Donald Peaks
EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union welcomes its newest member to the team, Chief Experience Officer Donald Peaks.
Donnie Peaks brings more than 25 years of financial services experience to SkyOne, including working in the credit union industry for the last 18 years. Previously, Donnie acted as Chief Experience, Chief Lending, and Wealth Officer at First Commerce Credit Union and as Senior Vice President of Member Service at Kinecta Federal Credit Union.
“We are excited to introduce Donnie as our new CXO,” SkyOne President and CEO Joseph Whitaker said. “His financial services career spans a broad range of different areas in our industry with productive, successful results. The team at SkyOne is eager to learn from Donnie’s wealth of leadership experience.”
As the CXO of SkyOne, Donnie oversees the call center, retail delivery, marketing, and business development. He is also responsible for ensuring that member and employee experiences align with SkyOne’s brand promise and common purpose.
“SkyOne is an already strong organization poised to rise to new levels of excellence,” Donnie said. “I believe my unique perspective brings additional capacity to the executive team, helping continue to grow SkyOne in a positive way. I am looking forward to being part of the great things to come.”
Donnie earned his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and holds a master’s degree in Management from Azusa Pacific University.
About SkyOne Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 50,000 members nationwide and $700 million in assets, headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a full suite of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a strong financial foundation by providing the tools to reach financial success. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at www.skyone.org.
