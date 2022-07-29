Submit Release
Governor Newsom Applauds President Biden for Youth Mental Health Actions Complementing California's $4.7 Billion Master Plan 

California’s $4.7 billion Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health will ensure every Californian 25 and younger has expanded access to mental health and substance use supports

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom applauded the Biden-Harris Administration for new actions to strengthen school-based mental health services and address the youth mental health crisis. This will result in millions of federal dollars coming to California to help the state further bolster these essential services.
 
The launch of this federal initiative complements California’s $4.7 billion Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, which aims to achieve universal access to mental health and substance use supports for all children and youth. California’s Plan builds the infrastructure and workforce that California needs to address this crisis, and boosts coverage options and public awareness to create a system where all children and youth are routinely screened, supported, and served.
 
“As some states cut mental health funding, the President is stepping up to get our kids the support they need,” said Governor Newsom. “This announcement builds on California’s $4.7 billion Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, an unprecedented all-of-the-above approach to address this crisis – hiring more counselors and behavioral health specialists while also expanding access to services and facilities throughout the state.”
 
The Governor’s Master Plan will create a pipeline to hire or train upwards of 40,000 behavioral health specialists and school counselors to serve California’s youth, on top of new brick-and-mortar facilities and digital platforms to expand access to these critical services.

