Single lane closures on Farrington Highway at Lawaia Street for speed hump installation

Posted on Jul 29, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of an alternating single lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Lawaia Street on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for speed hump installation.

One lane will be closed at a time to allow traffic to pass through. Construction is scheduled to install a speed hump west of Lawaia Street, speed hump warning pavement markings, and relocate signs as needed.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time. Roadwork is weather permitting.

