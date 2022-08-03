FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 26, 2022

Acting Governor Kehoe Issues Executive Order 22-05 in Response to Severe Weather, Flooding in St. Louis Area

Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 in response to severe flooding occurring in the St. Louis region. The Order declares a State of Emergency exists in Missouri and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson’s office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov