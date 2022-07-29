Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa in Washington, DC to reaffirm the vital importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and committed to continue working closely with Japan to hold Russia accountable and end its aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed collaboration through the Quad and the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation with like-minded partners, such as the Republic of Korea and Australia, for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region.