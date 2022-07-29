Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,386 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa in Washington, DC to reaffirm the vital importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and committed to continue working closely with Japan to hold Russia accountable and end its aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed collaboration through the Quad and the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation with like-minded partners, such as the Republic of Korea and Australia, for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.