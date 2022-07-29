Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Education Commission of the States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Angela Falconetti and Henry Mack to the Education Commission of the States.

Angela Falconetti, EdD

Falconetti, of Winter Haven, is the President of Polk State College. She is the immediate Past Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Council of Presidents and is a member of the Florida Chamber Foundation Board. Falconetti earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from New York University and her master’s degree in educational and instructional leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.

Henry Mack, EdD

Mack, of Tallahassee, currently serves as Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. He was previously the Associate Vice President for Workforce Education at Broward College. Mack earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theology and philosophy from the Catholic University of America and doctorate in education administration and philosophy of education from the University of Miami.

