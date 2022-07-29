Submit Release
Round 14 of Citywide NAT to launch from 08:00 on 30 July to 19:00 on 31 July

MACAU, July 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the 14th round of Citywide NAT will be conducted from 08:00 on 30 July (Saturday) to 19:00 on 31 July (Sunday).

  1. Targets

All local residents and individuals staying in Macao are required to get tested. Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NAT first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated.

Infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT programme.

  1. Booking for free NAT and self-paid NAT

The website for booking NAT sampling will be put into operation at 06:00 on 30 July, members of the public may schedule a booking via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Relevant test results cannot be used for border-crossing purposes.

There are 2 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used of border-crossing purposes, and will be counted in the NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work. Booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/kkhtbook.

  1. NAT stations

A total of 75 NAT stations will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include:

  1. 7 Caring Stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking) will open from 06:00 on 30 July to 01:00 31 July, and from 06:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  2. 43 General Stations (prior booking required), will open from 08:00 on 30 July to 01:00 July, and from 08:00 to 19:00 on 31 July, and all are equipped with a caring channel; in addition, general NAT stations at 11 hotels and at Macau International Airport (prior booking required) will open from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 20:00 on 30 July; from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  3. 5 Outdoor NAT Stations will open from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 on 30 July; from 07:00 to 11:00 on 31 July; amongst, a special lane will be set up at the Iao Hon Market Park NAT Station for people in the key areas or key groups who have been assigned a red health code due to failure to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period;
  4. 7 Mobile NAT Buses will open from 09:00 to 22:00 on 30 July, and from 09:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  5. 2 Self-paid Stations (prior booking required) remain open.

All general stations and outdoor NAT stations are equipped with a caring channel. The 7 caring stations and the caring channels will be open to children under 6 years of age, elderly aged 70 or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility; such users can also be accompanied by one person if necessary.

  1. Shorten waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. However, residents need not arrive too early, those arriving more than half an hour early will be denied entry. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the instructions on-site.

  1. Take a look at the up-to-date situation at NAT stations before going out for sampling

To optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate capacity management; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means.

Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours:

  1. Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes
  2. Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes
  3. Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting out for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

  1. Arrangements for people with yellow or red codes

Yellow code holders should participate in the citywide NAT programme, and may be sampled at the NAT stations; yellow code holder may re-do NAT on the second day for compliance with the anti-epidemic requirements, but prior booking is still required.

Red code holders are required to take the test at designated sampling stations. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance.

The Citywide NAT results of yellow code holders and key groups will also be counted towards the number of tests required by the health authorities, so it is not necessary to repeat the test.

  1. No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

This round of Citywide NAT does not have an exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested after 19:00 on 31 July will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

  1. Free distribution of antigen test kits and KN95 face masks

During the Citywide NAT, each participating resident will be given 10 rapid antigen tests and 20 pieces of KN95 face masks; residents are advised to bring their own bag for materials collection. Please remember to collect as re-collection would not be available.

  1. Daily rapid antigen self-test

During the period from 30 July to 1 August, the public are required to take a rapid antigen self-test every day.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

  1. Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station.
  2. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport;
  3. While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together;
  4. Do not undergo testing at NAT station, including the Citywide NAT.


 

List of citywide NAT sampling stations

from 08:00 on 30 July to 19:00 on 31 July 2022

  • 7 Caring Stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking) will open from 06:00 on 30 July to 01:00 31 July, and from 06:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  • 43 General Stations (prior booking required), will open from 08:00 on 30 July to 01:00 July, and from 08:00 to 19:00 on 31 July, and all are equipped with a caring channel; in addition, general NAT stations at 11 hotels and at Macau International Airport (prior booking required) will open from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 20:00 on 30 July; from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  • 5 Outdoor NAT Stations will open from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 on 30 July; from 07:00 to 11:00 on 31 July; amongst, a special lane will be set up at the Iao Hon Market Park NAT Station for people in the key areas or key groups who have been assigned a red health code due to failure to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period;
  • 7 Mobile NAT Buses will open from 09:00 to 22:00 on 30 July, and from 09:00 to 19:00 on 31 July;
  • 2 Self-paid Stations (prior booking required) remain open.

Caring NAT stations

(walk-in service is available)

Address

A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao

Avenida General Castelo Branco, Macau

A02

Instituto Salesiano

Rua de S. Lourenço, No.16, Macau

A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F

At the junction of Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Macau

A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

Avenida da Longevidade, No. 355, Macau

A06

Olympic Sports Centre – Table Tennis Room

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

A07

Seac Pai Van Public School

Avenida Vale das Borboletas, Seac Pai Van, Lote CN6a, Coloane

General NAT stations

(prior booking is required)

  

B01

St. Joseph Secondary School 6

Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, Nos. 14-17, Macau

B02

Ilha Verde Activity Centre

Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde (Bloco III), 1 º andar, Macau

B03

Zheng Guanying Public School

Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas, Macau

B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

B05

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

Avenida do Hipódromo No. 389, Macau

B06

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

 

Rua 1 de Maio, Macau

B07

Sheng Kung Hui Escola Choi Kou (Macau)

Avenida do Dr. Francisco Vieira Machado, No.266, Macau

B08

Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School

Estrada Ferreira do Amaral No. 6, Macau

B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

Junction between Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Macau

B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

Rua de Fai Chi Kei, Habitação Social do Fai Chi Kei, Macau

B11

Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section)

Avenida Marginal do Lam mau, No. 588, Macau

B12

Patane Activity Centre

Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Complexo Municipal do Mercado do Patane, 9.º andar, Macau

B13

Pui Ching Middle School

Avenida de Horta e Costa No. 7, Macau

B14

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

B15

Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic University

Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes de Macau

B16

Macao Cultural Centre

Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macau

B17

Colegio Mateu Ricci

Travessa de S. Paulo, No. 1-A, Macau

B18

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

Rua da Prata, No. 1, Macau

B19

Escola Estrela do Mar

Rua do Padre António, No. 36, Macau

B20

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

B21

Carmo Auditorium

Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Taipa

B22

Pac On Ferry Terminal

Pac On Ferry Terminal, Taipa

B23

Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago)

Estrada Coronel Nicolau de Mesquita, Edificío do Lago, zona A, 2° andar C, Taipa

B24

Academy of Public Security Forces

Rua da Pedra, Coloane

B25

University of Macau

Avenida da Universidade da Taipa

B26

Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C

Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Macau

B27

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

Rua de Coelho do Amaral, Macau

B28

Qingmao Port

Qingmao Port, Macau

B29

Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium

Indoor Gymnasium in Block J of Macao Science and Technology University Hospital in Avenida Wai Long, Taipa

B30

Macao Forum

Avenida de Marciano Baptista de Macau

B31

Escola Cham Son de Macau

Rua Central da Areia Preta, No. 410, Macau

B32

Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)

Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga, No. 86, Macau

B33

Escola Tong Nam (Secondary Section)

Praça de Luís de Camões, Nos. 5-7, Macau

B34

MGM MACAU - Grand Ballroom

Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, NAPE, Macau

B35

Navy Yard No.1 and No. 2

Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Macau

B36

Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)

Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque, Nos.25-27, Macau

B37

Nam Yue - Kon Chi Medical Service Centre

Mobile NAT Buses

(prior booking is required)

 

B43

Riviera Macau/Terminal

The Riviera Macau on Rua do Almirante Sérgio

B44

First day: Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane

Second day: Hac Sá Park

First day: Avenida de Cinco de Outubro, Coloane

Second day: Estrada Nova de Hac Sá, Coloane

B45

Ocean Gardens Health Centre

Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Taipa

B46

The Affiliated School of the University of Macau

Avenida de Guimarães, Taipa

 

B47

The Affiliated School of the University of Macau

Avenida de Guimarães, Taipa

 

B48

First day: Macau Anglican College

Second day: One Oasis

 

First day: Avenida Padre Tomas Pereira, No. 109-117, Taipa

Second day: Club Oasis on Rotunda das Palmeiras No. 192, Coloane

B49

Escola Secundaria Pui Va Seccao Primaria E Infantil

Rua do Minho No. 93, Taipa

Outdoor NAT stations

(prior booking is required)

 

B62

Iao Hon Market Park

Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon, Macau

B63

Iao Hon Market Park (special lane for red code holders)

Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon, Macau

B64

Lilau Square

Lilau Square, Macau

B65

Luís de Camões Park

Camões Square, Macau

B66

Flora Garden

Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Macau

Self-paid NAT stations
(prior booking is required; result will be uploaded to Macao Health Code and paper report can be provided)

  

C01

Kuok Kim Medical Centre (Macao)

Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção, Edifício Centro Comercial do Grupo Brilhantismo, 4.º andar, Macau

C02

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

