Round 14 of Citywide NAT to launch from 08:00 on 30 July to 19:00 on 31 July

MACAU, July 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the 14th round of Citywide NAT will be conducted from 08:00 on 30 July (Saturday) to 19:00 on 31 July (Sunday).

Targets

All local residents and individuals staying in Macao are required to get tested. Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NAT first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated.

Infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT programme.

Booking for free NAT and self-paid NAT

The website for booking NAT sampling will be put into operation at 06:00 on 30 July, members of the public may schedule a booking via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Relevant test results cannot be used for border-crossing purposes.

There are 2 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used of border-crossing purposes, and will be counted in the NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work. Booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/kkhtbook.

NAT stations

A total of 75 NAT stations will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include:

7 Caring Stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking) will open from 06:00 on 30 July to 01:00 31 July, and from 06:00 to 19:00 on 31 July; 43 General Stations (prior booking required), will open from 08:00 on 30 July to 01:00 July, and from 08:00 to 19:00 on 31 July, and all are equipped with a caring channel; in addition, general NAT stations at 11 hotels and at Macau International Airport (prior booking required) will open from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 20:00 on 30 July; from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 19:00 on 31 July; 5 Outdoor NAT Stations will open from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 on 30 July; from 07:00 to 11:00 on 31 July; amongst, a special lane will be set up at the Iao Hon Market Park NAT Station for people in the key areas or key groups who have been assigned a red health code due to failure to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period; 7 Mobile NAT Buses will open from 09:00 to 22:00 on 30 July, and from 09:00 to 19:00 on 31 July; 2 Self-paid Stations (prior booking required) remain open.

All general stations and outdoor NAT stations are equipped with a caring channel. The 7 caring stations and the caring channels will be open to children under 6 years of age, elderly aged 70 or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility; such users can also be accompanied by one person if necessary.

Shorten waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. However, residents need not arrive too early, those arriving more than half an hour early will be denied entry. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the instructions on-site.

Take a look at the up-to-date situation at NAT stations before going out for sampling

To optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate capacity management; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means.

Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours:

Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting out for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

Arrangements for people with yellow or red codes

Yellow code holders should participate in the citywide NAT programme, and may be sampled at the NAT stations; yellow code holder may re-do NAT on the second day for compliance with the anti-epidemic requirements, but prior booking is still required.

Red code holders are required to take the test at designated sampling stations. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance.

The Citywide NAT results of yellow code holders and key groups will also be counted towards the number of tests required by the health authorities, so it is not necessary to repeat the test.

No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

This round of Citywide NAT does not have an exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested after 19:00 on 31 July will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

Free distribution of antigen test kits and KN95 face masks

During the Citywide NAT, each participating resident will be given 10 rapid antigen tests and 20 pieces of KN95 face masks; residents are advised to bring their own bag for materials collection. Please remember to collect as re-collection would not be available.

Daily rapid antigen self-test

During the period from 30 July to 1 August, the public are required to take a rapid antigen self-test every day.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport; While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together; Do not undergo testing at NAT station, including the Citywide NAT.





List of citywide NAT sampling stations

from 08:00 on 30 July to 19:00 on 31 July 2022

