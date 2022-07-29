Submit Release
The Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau announces services arrangement during the extended consolidation period

MACAU, July 29 - During the extended consolidation period between 30 July and 1 August, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will continue to provide limited services to the public during office hours in order to minimise crowding and the risk of virus transmission:

1. For the following essential services, please schedule an appointment by calling 8598 3507.

(1) Issuance of prior authorisation of import and import licence for drugs, diagnostic and laboratory reagents, infant formula/ready-to-feed formula, and disinfectants, as well as inspection of customs clearance of these products.

(2) Issuance of import and export certificate for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

2. For the following services, please schedule an appointment by calling the following numbers.

(1) Applications for registration of medicines, advertisements of pharmaceutical products, and product classifications: 2883 1906

(2) Application for licence of pharmaceutical professionals and licence of establishments of pharmaceutical activities: 8598 3522

(3) Pharmacovigilance and quarterly reporting of controlled substances: 8598 3525

(4) Other Services: 8598 3508

