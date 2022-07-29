Dig Into This: Bay Shellfisherman, State and Federal Agencies Invite Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to Learn How to Harvest and Prepare Quahogs

PROVIDENCE – The RI Department of Environmental Management (DEM), RI Office of Veterans Services, and US Department of Veterans Affairs' Providence Vet Center are holding a special Come Clam with Me class for service members, veterans, and their families on Saturday, July 30, 1-4 PM, at North Kingstown Town Beach. Renowned Narragansett Bay quahogger Jody King leads the clamming class and is assisted by staff from DEM's Aquatic Resource Education Program. Equipped with clamming rakes, buckets, and mesh bags, participants will learn how to catch, shuck, and cook their own shellfish. There is no RSVP and all service members, veterans, and their families are welcome.

"We appreciate the chance to show Rhode Island veterans how much they mean to us and hope that many will participate," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "For DEM, the fact that this event is happening on the weekend of Governor's Bay Day underscores the importance of the sustained actions by state, federal, and local partners to protect and restore the water quality of Narragansett Bay."

"Getting exposure to the sun and ocean air is great for our mental health, and there is no better way than to get in the water and dig for our state's favorite clam, the quahog. With 20 years of service in the US Navy, I know what an asset beautiful Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean are to Rhode Island families and our economy," said Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn. "Veterans and military families are an important part of Rhode Island's rich culture, and I'm so grateful to our partners at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for offering this opportunity for Veterans to partake in this beloved Rhode Island pastime."

"The Providence Vet Center [va.gov]'s mission is to welcome home and honor those who served, those still serving, and their families by reaching out to them, engaging their communities, and providing them with quality readjustment counselling and timely referrals," said Providence Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Justyn Charon. "The veterans' edition of the Come Clam with Me class is a fantastic example of how the Providence Vet Center is engaging with our local community through partnerships with agencies like the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to provide those who serve(d) with opportunities to engage with each other and our beautiful state of Rhode Island's natural resources."

"I am extremely happy and honored to take my fellow veterans clamming with me," said shellfisherman Jody King. "There is nothing better than a fresh quahog that you've harvested and making a meal with family and friends. I am looking forward to our veterans and their families joining me in the water on Saturday."

