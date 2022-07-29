Governor announces $2.1 million investment for new Luna County emergency operations center

DEMING – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday was joined by local officials and first responders in announcing $2.1 million in state funding for a new emergency operations center in Luna County.

“Every minute of every day, heroes like our first responders protect and serve residents and keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “It’s our responsibility to provide these individuals with the tools they need to do their jobs. Today’s announcement is not only about improving the safety of the community – it’s also about respecting the incredible work of these men and women.”

“This funding will enable our county and surrounding communities to move into the 21st century in how we monitor and respond to emergency situations, undoubtedly saiving lives and property as a result,” said Luna County Manager Chris Brice. “Luna County truly appreciates Gov. Lujan Grisham for her tireless support of our community and all first responders.”

The current emergency operations center is located in a 45-year-old former jail with significant drainage and sewer issues and no emergency power source.

The new Deming Readiness Center will be located within the Luna County Armory and will have a bunk area with showers, and large classrooms for tabletop exercises. The new center will house the county’s Central Dispatch, Emergency Management and equipment from the volunteer fire department.

The $3.6 million project is also supported by $1.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending from Sen. Martin Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján.

###