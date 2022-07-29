3D Killer Clown Maze Valley Fright Nights Valley Fright Nights Event

"Valley Fright Nights is shaking up Los Angeles, Halloween in the Summer” July 28- August 28, 2022, Thursday – Sunday nights from 8pm-12am. PIERCE COLLEGE.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles first ever summer horror event opened this past weekend and shook up the thousands in attendance. Covering over 100,000 square feet of land at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, CA - Valley Fright Nights - The Summer Scare, entertained horror thrill seekers from all over, as well as people looking for something fun to do on a summer night. The event showcases three massive, haunted houses, multiple scare zones, food trucks, and fun photo opportunities.Valley Fright Nights has three distinct scares to leave you shaking in your boots. One is a 3D KILLER CLOWN HOUSE, not only will you need to survive the wrath of crazy clown killers but try doing it in 3D. Yes, that’s right- Your first ever 3D Haunted House experience. A fully immersive 3D clown Maze thrill filled with blood tears, and fears. The second is THE HOUSE OF HORROR, many visit the House of Horror, but few make it out alive…Can you? Behind every door, every corner, every turn—horror awaits. Evil is all around, and death is approaching fast. Your end is near. The scariest of them all is the CAVE OF DARKNESS, A Haunted House filled with zombies, death, and terror around every corner. Find your way through the darkness. Any hesitation could be your last.Valley Fright Nights came about after years of coordinating and building small house haunts in the San Fernando Valley. The owners recognized there was a need for something fun, new, and exciting to do in the summer. They combined their passion for the horror genre, and the goal to provide summer night entertainment to create their inaugural event - Valley Fright Nights- The Summer Scare. The common question, which they have been asked hundreds of times- Why a Halloween event during the summer? Their response- Scary is scary not just in October, and fun is fun no matter what time of year it is.Upcoming dates are July 28- August 28, 2022, Thursday – Sunday nights from 8pm-12am. 20 MORE NIGHTS! General admission Fright Tickets are $49 each and Express Line Fright Tickets are $89 each.There is also an exclusive VIP room at Valley Fright Nights, available for private parties, corporate events, VIP nights. For pricing and availability, email info@ valleyfrightnights .com.Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCj1zZtgvwE VALLEY FRIGHT NIGHTSIG: https://www.instagram.com/valleyfrightnights/ To Buy Tickets: Buy Tickets NowEvent Location: PIERCE COLLEGE, 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367

"Valley Fright Nights is shaking up Los Angeles, Halloween in the Summer”, July 28- August 28, 2022, Thursday – Sunday nights from 8pm-12am.