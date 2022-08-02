Submit Release
Black Ink Launches Free First-Month Bookkeeping to Ease Small Businesses and Individuals

Bitaccounting logo

Bitaccounting logo

Black Ink’s new promotion will bring small businesses more ease.

Willmar Furgesin
— Willmar furgesin

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Businesses often have budget issues. Free first-month bookkeeping is a sigh of relief for small businesses and individuals.

Bookkeeping is a tough job, especially for small businesses. Without expertise, it can affect overall business health.

An automated accounting system has made accounting tasks easier for large entities. But, for small and medium-sized companies, introducing automated accounting is a bit more costly.

“To ease small entities, some convenience in their bookkeeping tasks will be more beneficial. With our free first-month reconciliation, newcomers can save over 100% costs compared to hiring in-house bookkeepers,” said Rehan Usmani, Black Ink’s owner and CEO.

A trustworthy monthly bookkeeping service is backed by a team of experts who are happy to help small achieve their goals and understand unique financial situations.

Reasons to Acquire Free First-Month Bookkeeping

• Expert bookkeepers will deliver error-free bookkeeping with reasonable charges.
• The latest automated technology will save time and money.
• Professionals who remain updated with U.S tax provisions and laws.
• An entity can save additional personnel costs for wage taxes, sick pay, vacation pay and insurance.
• Outsource bookkeeping can save space in their offices for other employees.

About Black Ink
Black Ink is a U.S-based accounting firm that has been helping individuals and small businesses with deep insight and specialized services since 2000. This Firm also provides taxation, business accounting, advisory, entity formation, business licensing and auditing services. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Black Ink provides outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services in the overall USA.


Willmar Furgesin
Black ink
+1 518-331-1505
email us here
