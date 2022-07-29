State President chairs national defence and security council meeting

VIETNAM, July 29 -

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who is also Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2021-26 term in Hà Nội on Friday.

The meeting also saw the participation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính who is vice chair of the council, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang, Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Participants discussed and opined on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, issues affecting Việt Nam, and Việt Nam’s efforts to prevent and fight plots and activities by hostile and reactionary forces against the Party and State.

Solutions to challenges related to food and water source security, and to financial and monetary security were also put on the table.

President Phúc commended the army, public security, diplomatic sector, and relevant ministries and sectors for actively updating, analysing, assessing and forecasting the situation of the Russia - Ukraine conflict, thus promptly proposing and recommending appropriate initial viewpoints, policies and measures to leaders of the Party and State.

The Council proposed the police and related forces continue upholding their achievements, concertedly deploy personnel and measures to prevent, detect and effectively fight conspiracies and activities in the vein of ‘peaceful evolution’ aimed at internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” and policy influence of hostile and reactionary forces.

The meeting heard that in addition to traditional security issues, global non-traditional security threats increasingly affect Viet Nam, especially the country's goal of ensuring national security and sustainable development. In this context, relevant forces were required to strictly implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, and solutions to ensure food, water source, and national energy security.

Việt Nam’s economy is forecast to continue to suffer impacts due to external factors, which can cause potential risks and challenges to the financial and monetary security of the country.

The police and related forces were told to study and advise the Party and State on guidelines and policies, as well as concertedly realise tasks and solutions to ensure financial and monetary security, contributing to the country's socio-economic recovery and development. — VNS