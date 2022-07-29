Delaware Division of the Arts Winners to be Exhibited at CAMP Rehoboth

WILMINGTON, DEL. (July 29, 2022) – Works by the Delaware Division of the Arts award winners will be exhibited from Monday, August 1, to Monday, September 5, at CAMP Rehoboth located at 37 Baltimore, Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

A winners reception is set Friday, August 5 from 6pm to 8pm. Attendees can meet the artists, socialize in the courtyard, tour the art in the gallery, and enjoy performances and readings. These Delaware artists have been recognized for their outstanding quality of work. Visual arts on display include paintings, polymer, photography, charcoal, sculptures and media arts. Samples of literary winners’ works can be perused in a reading nook, and performance pieces are available for visitors’ listening pleasure.

This year the division received work samples from 132 Delaware artists, and 25 were awarded fellowships. Selected fellows reside throughout Delaware including Georgetown, Lewes, Magnolia, Dover, Smyrna, Middletown, Townsend, Newark, Hockessin and Wilmington.

“Partnerships like this allow the Division to showcase the wide range of talents that exists in our state. These artists will enjoy the appreciation of citizens from up and down Delaware’s landscape. Please join us in celebrating them,” says Jessica Ball, Director of the Division of the Arts.

“Along with health and wellness programs and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, part of CAMP Rehoboth‘s mission is support of the arts. CAMP Rehoboth is honored to partner with Delaware Division of the Arts and the Biggs Museum American Art to bring the talent of Delaware artists to Sussex County,” says Leslie Sinclair, CAMP Rehoboth Arts Director.

What: Delaware Division of the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship Winners Exhibition

When: Monday, August 1 to Monday, September 5, 2022 (An artist reception to be held on Friday, August 5 from 6pm to 8pm)

Where: CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE

To learn more about the Division’s Individual Artist Fellowships, click here.

A future exhibition will be held at Cab Calloway School of the Arts in Wilmington from October 1-November 1, 2022 (reception October 7).

ABOUT THE FELLOWSHIP

The Division offers fellowships in the artistic disciplines of choreography, folk art, jazz, literature, media arts, music, and visual arts. Artists’ work samples are reviewed by nationally recognized out-of-state arts professionals, considering both demonstrated creativity and skill in the art form.

The awards—$3,000 for Emerging Artists, $6,000 for Established Professionals, and $10,000 for Masters—allow artists to pursue advanced training, purchase equipment and materials, or fulfill other needs that will help advance their careers.

The highest honor—the Masters Fellow—is reserved for those who meet rigorous criteria. Only one Masters Fellow can be awarded each year. Disciplines rotate every three years.

