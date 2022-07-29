National Nutrition to Bring More Clinical-Grade Supplements to Their Customers
Clinical grade supplements are now more readily available thanks to National Nutrition dot CA’s partnership with Pure Encapsulations.ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical grade supplements are now more readily available thanks to National Nutrition dot CA’s partnership with Pure Encapsulations- National Nutrition dot CA, Canada’s award-winning vitamin and supplement shop has recently teamed up with Pure Encapsulations. Pure Encapsulations is an innovative Canadian supplement brand that focuses on science-backed formulas that are pure. It’s no wonder naturopathic doctors and holistic nutritionists are keen to recommend this brand to their patients. Now a part of National Nutrition’s extensive list of leading supplement brands, shopping for clinical-grade supplements has never been easier.
Common Allergen & Additive Free
With over 30 years of research and development, Pure Encapsulations prides itself on offering formulas that are made from ingredients that are pure, backed by science and free from additives and common allergens. Pure Encapsulations sources high-quality ingredients for their formulas, backed by research to confirm the efficacy and safety of their products.
Pure Encapsulations products also undergo additional testing by GMP-certified laboratories to ensure all products are pure and potent. Their formulas are free from wheat, soy*, dairy*, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts, gluten, GMOs, artificial colours and flavours, as well as sweeteners, coatings and shellacs, unnecessary binders, fillers, and preservatives. (*except where labelled)
High Potency, Bioavailable & Science-Backed
Pure Encapsulations works closely with leading medical professionals and nutritional experts when formulating and developing its line of supplements. Their products use premium ingredients backed by verifiable science, are clinical-grade and are recommended or prescribed by natural health care practitioners such as naturopaths, chiropractors, and holistic nutritionists.
Some of Pure Encapsulations leading products include PureGenomics Multi-Vitamin, B-Complex, Curcumasorb and Curcumin 500 with black pepper, all of which that are now being offered at National Nutrition dot CA.
“We can provide our customers with supplements that are clinical strength. This partnership with Pure Encapsulations means a lot to us because we enjoy providing our customers with natural health product that are clinical strength and favoured amongst natural health care practitioners” states National Nutrition’s CEO, Darren Firth.
“We are happy to partner with a natural health food store that has a practitioner mentality like us,” says Pure Encapsulations Director of Training, Jacqueline Cooper. “Our collaboration with National Nutrition is a perfect pairing because their team is made up of many natural health practitioners, who can assist their customers with our clinical-grade supplements.”
National Nutrition’s new selection of over 70 supplements by Pure Encapsulations can be viewed in their dedicated Pure Encapsulations supplements section.
Darren Firth
National Nutrition
+1 705-325-9772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other