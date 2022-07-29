Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces August MeetingJul28

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (July 28, 2022) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council will meet on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. MT.

The council will review one Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI) application and three Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES applications. The council will also welcome two new members and choose a new board chair and vice chair.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), block grant funding and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

Limited in-person seating will be available in the Clearwater Conference room in the JR Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702.

Meeting ID: 965 1976 4609

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

For the full list of the Idaho Commerce Economic Advisory Council members, click here.

To learn more about Community Development Block Grant funding, click here.

To learn more about the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive, click here.

