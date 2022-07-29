Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (July 28 - August 3, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from MM 333.5 to the Roane County line (MM 340.4) including SR-299 interchanges: Nightly lane closures will be on I-40 in both directions from MM 333.5 to MM 340.4. This will take place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM each night (Sunday night through Friday morning).

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV315]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 beginning from MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Work consists of resurfacing the asphalt. Daily shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions from MM 311 to MM 317 between 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Work on the shoulders consists of fabricating end walls and pouring concrete. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNW084]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 310 to MM 304.4: THP assisted rolling roadblock between the Monterey exit and the Plateau Road exit. Message boards, cones, and signage will be present. Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment, reduce speed and be prepared to stop on 07/31/22 between 6:00 am and 6:30 am. [2022-061]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (S. MAIN ST.) Utility Work southbound at LM 13.5: Shoulder and single lane closures between West Adams Street and Elmo Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/26/22 through 07/28/22 from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm. [2022-409]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 resurfacing from Dunbar Road (LM 0.0) to SR-101 (LM 3.7): Construction crews will be on the project this week for painting of lines and shoulder stone. Crews may need to close portions of lanes while work is being performed. Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Crossville/CNW013]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-419 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0.0) to SR-101 (LM 4.0): Construction crews will be on the project this week for painting lines and installing shoulder stone. Crews may need to close lanes while work is being performed. Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Crossville/CNW013]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of city streets. The right lane of Genesis Road is closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road. Crews will be working along Genesis Road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be on site beginning utility work along SR-28 in Cumberland County. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the construction zone. The contractor will have equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway during this work.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and paving operations on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading operations. Motorists should use caution at the intersection of SR-56 and SR-288 and be mindful of the new traffic pattern. There is a traffic shift between LM 24.4 in Warren County through LM 1.0 in Dekalb County. There is a detour in place for Sink Creek Road. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. There are several traffic shifts within Smithville City Limits from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 safety improvements from west of SR-294 (LM 17.4) to east of Dove Lane (LM 17.9): The contractor is scheduled be onsite continuing work on flashing beacon installation along SR-111. During this work, intermittent lane closures will be used to allow work to occur. Flaggers will be used to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Moore/CNV306]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 08/30/22 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 resurfacing from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 14.8) and then on SR-84 from near Poplar Street (LM 9.8) to the Overton County line (LM 13.4): The contractor has completed resurfacing operations and will be on site intermittently to complete work on pavement markings. During this work, intermittent lane closures may be used to facilitate the flow of traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNW033]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound at MM 300.7: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be performing minor deck repairs on I-40 EB at MM 300.69 over SR-24 on 08/02/22, beginning at 9:00 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 08/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor has completed installation of new signals. The contractor is scheduled to be on site working on removing old signal heads and poles. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor will be on site continuing Phase 1 construction. During this work, the turning lane from SR-56 North onto SR-24 (US-70N) will be closed. Motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from the four-way intersection. The turning lane from SR-56 to 1st Avenue will also be closed; motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from SR-56 South. The right turn lane on SR-56 southbound will also be closed; motorists will be allowed to turn right on SR-24 (US-70N) from the four-way intersection. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV098]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work southbound from LM 0.01 to LM 9.3: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/15/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-270]

BLEDSOE AND RHEA COUNTY SR-443 from SR-30 (LM 0) to near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.9) and in Rhea from the county line (LM 0) to SR-30 (LM 6.8): During the daytime, the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements at two locations on SR-443 in Bledsoe and Rhea Counties. The SR-443 Bledsoe County location will be from SR-30 (LM 0.00) to Near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.93). The SR-443 Rhea County location will be from the Bledsoe County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-30 (LM 6.87). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNW124]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project continues. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and controlled by a temporary traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12 feet. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-130 resurfacing near High Street (LM 13.2) to near SR-15 (US-64 / LM 14.3): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-130 to install construction signs, followed by daily lane closures to perform resurfacing and roadway repair operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW085]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activity continues daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Lane shifts are in place at the intersection of SR-2 and SR-50 for through traffic. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Hussein/CNW082]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: SR-2 is reduced to one lane of traffic due to a slide. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

[TDOT/Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Thursday 07/28/22 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. After the blasting, there will be a left lane closure in place, allowing traffic to use lanes 2 and 3 while cleanup occurs. The roadblock will begin at 2:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and truck mounted attenuators w/ message boards will be on site during this work. Travel lanes at the remaining sites have been shifted and are open to traffic as usual. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work times will occur Sunday through Friday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM each night. Work will be take place in both directions and the contractor will close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNV314]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 162 to MM 160: There will be a lane closure on I-24, between MM 162 and MM 160, beginning at 6:00 PM on 07/28/22 for core drilling of the roadway. Expected duration of the work will be 4 hours. Please use caution when traveling through this work zone.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 26 to LM 26.3: SR-2 has been reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals for a slide repair project.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Utility Work southbound from LM 9.31 to LM 11.16: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/15/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-270]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-311 (US-74 / MM 21) to north of SR-60 (MM 25.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin resurfacing operations on I-75. Starting Sunday night 07/31/22, the contractor will perform nightly lane closures on I-75 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM as work begins on resurfacing. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph while workers are present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW045]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to work on curb ramp installation. Shoulders and sidewalks will also be closed through Charleston for curb ramp upgrades. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW158]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance forces may have temporary lane closures on SR-312 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM to continue repair work on a storm drainpipe. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[TDOT/Maint - Benton/MAINT]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations, utility relocation and storm drainage installation. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On Thursday July 28th from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM the contractor will be closing the right lane and shoulder on I-24 East at the William St Bridge to Market St on the Market St on-ramp (MM 178-MM180) to restripe the Market St On Ramp. During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on Broad St. during the day from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from MM 171 to MM 178: Between 08/01/22 and 08/03/22, a mobile right shoulder closure operation utilizing an attenuator truck will take place in order to perform structure inspections. Work will take place from 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: There will be a lane closure at I-24 WB between MM 185 and MM 183 for core drilling on 08/02/22. Work will take place from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. 08/03/22 will be the backup day if weather causes a delay. Traffic control will be in place, and the operation will last a few hours.

[TDOT/Maj PR - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, starting Monday night at 9:00 PM, I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction to perform repairs to the bridge ends at the bridge at MM8.44. This lane closure should last one month. During this operation, it is recommended that the motoring public find alternate routes through this area because there will be a possibility of long waits as this work takes place.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.1 to LM 9.7: Center lane closure on E. 23rd Street S. Holly Street to S. Willow Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/18/22 through 08/03/22 from 10:00 pm – 5:00 am. [2019-543]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: The travel lanes on US-27/SR-29 in Hamilton County between LM 29 and LM 30 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of the slide repair. Loads over 14’ wide will have to find an alternate route. [TDOT/Wallace/Maint] RESTRICTIONS: Loads over 14 feet wide should seek an alternate route.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Chattanooga/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/28/22, 07/29/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for Bridge 1 Operations.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations, at least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 6:00 am & 6:00 pm. In addition, nightly work will be performed between 7:00 pm & 6:00 am from 07/25/2022 to 07/29/2022. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.96: Shoulder and single lane closures at the roundabout of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 08/03/22 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-782]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 slide repair near LM 17: During this reporting period, the contractor will have SR-58 North at LM 17 reduced to 1one lane for the duration of the project.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW199]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.63 to LM 11: Shoulder and single lane closures on Cherokee Blvd from W. Bell Avenue to Gurley Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/14/22 through 08/03/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-302]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 1.29 to LM .8: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Ringgold Road as crews transition work zones between Mack Smith Road and Camp Jordan Parkway. This will also impact the ramps to I-75. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/01/22 through 08/04/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2019-578]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 08/03/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. The motoring public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. They should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to perform resurfacing and roadway repair operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-307 resurfacing from north of Tellico Avenue (LM 1.9) to the Monroe County line (LM 8.5): Starting this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-307 during the day. There will be flaggers and possible pilot cars directing traffic as the contractor works.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNW126]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10 ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic will remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from east of the Hiwassee River (LM 5.8) to east of Roberts Road (LM 15.3): During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be on-site to assist traffic flow. The motoring public should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work-zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW130]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on paving the final riding surface of the bridge approaches for the new Ocoee River bridge. Daily lane closures will be in effect from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on US-64 (SR-40). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: This week the contractor will be making repairs to the damaged attenuator in the median on SR-29 LM 18.4 in DeKalb County.

[Site-Safe, LLC/Harris/CNW120]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various routes throughout Bradley and Polk Counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy, Franklin, and Marion Counties to install new signs for South Cumberland State Park. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during this work.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

HAMILTON COUNTY - MAINT: Loads over 14 feet wide should seek an alternate route.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

