Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Disaster Declaration Approval for Highland Park Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, July 29 - Governor JB Pritzker announced today that the State's request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster declaration has been granted for several counties in Northeast Illinois that were affected by the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.





"Thank you to Administrator Guzman and the SBA for making low-interest disaster loans available to our Highland Park community during this time of tragedy and grieving," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With the SBA's assistance, Highland Park residents can focus on healing—knowing that the state and nation has their back."





The declaration will make low-interest working capital loans from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) program available to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations whose ordinary and necessary financial obligations cannot be met as a direct result of the incident. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period for those in Lake County (Illinois), Cook County (Illinois), McHenry County (Illinois), and the contiguous Kenosha County (Wisconsin).





"We greatly appreciate the support being provided by Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Brad Schneider, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. "Through their efforts, a safety net is being offered to respond to the unique needs of our valued business community and not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the July 4 massacre that shook our community to its core. The SBA has been a valued resource in the past, and we are grateful that they are providing a swift and impactful response during this difficult time."





"The tragic event in Highland Park has affected every corner of our community - from families to small businesses," said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). "Many of these businesses were finally getting back on their feet following years of a global pandemic, then were knocked back down by the devastating events that took place July 4th. I encourage any local business affected to take advantage of this opportunity."





"Every aspect of our community was forever altered by the horrific massacre in Highland Park," said State Representative Bob Morgan. "Like we all are, the small business community is continuing to heal, but they need our strong support. I'm thankful to the U.S. Small Business Administration for assisting our collective recovery by stepping up and making these funds easily accessible."

Governor Pritzker submitted the request for an SBA disaster declaration after discussion with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.





"This SBA disaster declaration will help in the short and long-term recovery effort caused by this disaster," said Illinois Emergency Management (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "We appreciate the SBA's expedited actions on the Governor's request as we are committed to helping affected businesses recover and rebuild."





The SMA Business Recovery Center (BRC) will be located at the Lake County First Bank of Highland Park located at 1835 First Street in Highland Park. Customer service representatives will be available at the BRC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and to help business owners complete their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the BRC are encouraged to wear a face mask.





Hours of operation

Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Site will close permanently on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.





Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA's secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17536, not for the COVID-19 incident.





Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov . Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 25, 2023.



