Zinda Law Group Reaches $7.7 Million Settlement on Behalf of Austin Truck Injury Victim
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Zinda, Burgess Williams and Ryan Toomey of Zinda Law Group have resolved a truck accident case for $7,732,0000 with Ram Tool & Supply, Inc., and Bryson Daunte Philen on behalf of the family of Martina Cabrera. Cabrera was fatally injured after being struck by a flatbed truck while crossing a crosswalk. The accident occurred at the intersection of Ferguson Lane and Cameron Road in Austin.
The petition was filed in the 353rd Judicial District Court in Travis County, Texas. Parties reached the settlement on May 23, 2022. The case number was D-1-GN-20-005296.
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death cases, dog bite injuries, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 20 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.
